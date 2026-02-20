While headlining the Super Bowl Halftime Show may not make it likely that Bad Bunny can compete at WWE WrestleMania 42, the promotion is on the case.

WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select reports that WWE has been “gauging Bad Bunny's interest and availability for WrestleMania.”

Granted, this has been discussed for a long time, as Fightful notes that “WWE had been in contact with Bad Bunny's reps well in advance of his Super Bowl performance.”

Will Bad Bunny be at WWE WrestleMania 42 after performing the Super Bowl Halftime Show?

WrestleMania 42 will be held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Apr. 18 and 19, 2026. Conveniently, Bad Bunny has a break from his Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour from Mar. 7 to May 22.

So, he will be off the road when WrestleMania 42 is going on. Could he use that time to get in the ring at WrestleMania 42? If he does, expect him to face Logan Paul, another celebrity-turned-wrestler.

It has been a few years since the Grammy-winning rapper last wrestled. His last match was at the 2023 Backlash PLE. He defeated Damian Priest in a “San Juan Street Fight.”

The match was significant for both stars. Bad Bunny and Priest are both of Puerto Rican descent, and the PLE was held in San Juan, Puerto Rico. While it did not main event the show, it was one of the most memorable matches on the card.

Before that, Bad Bunny had competed in a couple of other matches. His first was a tag team match at WrestleMania 37. He teamed up with Priest to defeat the duo of John Morrison and The Miz.

The following year, he made a surprise appearance at the Royal Rumble. He entered the match in the 27th spot, lasting almost eight minutes and eliminating Dolph Ziggler and Sheamus. He was eliminated by the eventual winner, Brock Lesnar.