Following his WWE retirement last year in Dec. 2025, John Cena has dived deep into his Hollywood career. While Cena was a part of several movies last year amid his WWE retirement run, his post-retirement has begun with a thunder.

“The Leader of Cenation” has now been cast in a brand new comedy movie. Deadline recently reported that Cena has been cast in the upcoming Netflix comedy film, One Attempt Remaining. Kay Cannon will be directing the film while Netflix and 21 Laps will handle the production.

Written by the duo of Joe Boothe & Alexa Alemanni, as well as Cannon, the film's storyline will follow an ex-couple who, years after their divorce, get to learn that a cryptocurrency they once won on a cruise is now worth millions. However, the film comes with a twist. The couple has forgotten their password. The rest of the film follows how they try to remember the password and secure the fortune.

Shawn Levy and Dan Levine of 21 Laps are producing the movie, with Nicole King of Linden Productions also involved. Additionally, Garner, Cannon, Becca Edelman, Deanna Barillari, and Bergen Swanson from 21 Laps will serve as executive producers. The 17-time WWE World Champion will be joined by Kate McKinnon, Jennifer Garner, and Aimee Carrero as fellow cast members. Although Cena's character in the film is currently unknown.

The 48-year-old-old will be arriving fresh from his recent success as James Gunn's Peacemaker, a cameo in Vince Gilligan's Pluribus. He will also be starring next in another Netflix film, Little Brother, with Eric Andre. The previously scrapped Coyote vs. Acme is scheduled to be released on Aug. 28, 2026.