Big things could be coming for WWE announcer Pat McAfee, who is set to star in episodes of the Sylvester Stallone-led Tulsa King.

Bloomberg reports that McAfee's new agent, Ari Emanuel, is “trying to turn Pat McAfee into the next Sylvester Stallone.” What does that mean, exactly?

While Emanuel — one of the founders of TKO Group Holdings — is no longer running Endeavor, he's the executive chairman of WME Group. That means he represents the likes of Larry David and Seth MacFarlane, and McAfee is the latest to join the list.

Emanuel has started booking McAfee for movie and TV roles, including starring opposite Stallone in Tulsa King for a “four-episode arc.” Additionally, he will appear in The Mosquito Bowl movie.

Will WWE announcer Pat McAfee become the next Sylvester Stallone?

It appears McAfee's agent is going to try to make him into the next Stallone. Whether or not that happens is another question. Granted, he's already dipped his toe into several avenues, including his Tulsa King role, so he's off to a good start. He is a former All-Pro punter who played for the Indianapolis Colts for eight seasons.

Before his NFL career, McAfee played college football at West Virginia from 2005 to 2008. He was selected in the seventh round of the 2009 NFL Draft by the Colts.

Since retiring, McAfee has started hosting The Pat McAfee Show, and he's part of ESPN's College GameDay panel. McAfee started his WWE career in 2018. He began as a pre-show analyst for NXT events, and he would later wrestle Adam Cole.

McAfee joined Friday Night SmackDown as a color commentator in April 2021. He also competed in several matches on the main roster against the likes of Austin Theory, Baron Corbin, and Gunther.

He rejoined WWE ahead of WrestleMania 41 at the Monday Night RAW on Netflix premiere on Jan. 6, 2025. McAfee usually stays until the summertime, once college football season begins ramping up.

Now, both the NFL and college football seasons are over. Perhaps McAfee will be able to rejoin WWE in the coming weeks ahead of WrestleMania 42.