While away from WWE in-ring action, Big E has been keeping busy.

From his role with the Michigan Panthers of the USFL to his acting role on Peacock's Laid and his current gig as a Premium Live Event pundit, Big E remains in the public eye even as he remains medically uncleared to compete in the ring.

And his latest role? Serving as the voice of Bulldozer on Disney+'s Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.

But did you know that particular gig almost didn't happen? It's true, as Big E noted in an appearance on X-Pod 97.

“I'm just so extremely fortunate. The process was, and I had forgotten about this piece until I saw the showrunner Jeff Trammell. He recently had an interview where he talked about the first session we had, I was still in a neck brace. This is March 2022 when I broke my neck. I was in the neck brace for about three months. A casting director just DM'd me at the time. I didn't really have agents secured. I didn't have my agent information on my pages at all, I didn't have emails. Pretty much, if you wanted to get ahold of me, DM was your best bet,” Big E explained via Fightful.

“It was in the hidden DM, mind you. I'm so thankful that I didn't miss it. I look at the casting director, saw her name, and it looked legit. I reached back out to her and we started talking and went from there. Really, it's because of Jeff. I have to give all the credit to Jeff, who I've gotten to know and he has become great friends with me. Jeff is a big wrestling fan, a big WWE fan, and was, thankfully, a fan of the stuff I was doing. He reached out to me and, originally, he kind of reached out for a one-off. I ended up reading for a part that was supposed to be one episode. Thankfully, apparently, it got circulated enough around the team at Marvel for them to say, ‘Let's bring him on for a more significant role.' We just went from there.”

Welp folks, there's a lesson in this story that 2022 Big E certainly wishes he knew: always have a business contact email, especially if you want to be in show business.

Though Big E came into wrestling from the football world, playing defensive tackle for the Iowa Hawkeyes – no connection to Marvel's Hawkeye – instead of by way of entertainment like, say, Logan Paul, the former WWE Champion is a charismatic personality who has been making fans smile for years with his in-ring action and his backstage shenanigans. While only time will tell if he will ever wrestle again professionally, regardless of what the squared circle may hold, it's clear Big E will be just fine, as he appears to be the next WWE Superstar capable of making Holywood into his oyster.