Eric Decker is a former wide receiver that played in the NFL for eight years. He started his career with the Denver Broncos in 2010 and was generally a fairly solid player. After the Broncos, where he spent four seasons, Decker moved on to the New York Jets for three years, and then the Tennessee Titans for one season. He tried to play in the 2018 season as well but after a brief stint with the New England Patriots, he was cut before the season started. Still, for a third-round selection, Decker’s career was good and a huge part of it was his family. In that vein, let’s look at Eric Decker’s wife, Jessie James Decker.

Eric Decker’s wife: Jessie James Decker

The former wide receiver married Jessie James Decker, a country pop singer, in 2013. It was a mutual friend that got them together two years prior. It took Eric a year to pop the question and then one more year passed before the couple finally married. Since then, Eric Decker has moved on from the NFL, while Jessie James has been working on her music and on their family, which is now consisted of one daughter, Vivianne, and two sons, Eric Jr., and Forrest. Before we get into the family of Eric and Jessie James Decker, let’s look at who the country pop artist was before the happy couple met and subsequently married.

Jessie James Decker was born in an American military base in Vincenza, Italy. Her childhood was fairly hectic, with constant moving around the country, coupled with her parents divorcing and her mom remarrying to a US Air Force officer. Still, the fact that her childhood was so inconsistent in terms of a place to call home did not stop Jessie James from achieving her full potential and pursuing a dream that started when she was just 2 years of age. Jessie also won a local talent contest at the age of nine, but her path was not going to be easy. To make it in the music industry, she had to be patient for an opportunity.

After many rejections, the future wife of Eric Decker managed to sign a deal with Big Yellow Dog Music. Jessie James Decker had been rejected many times in the past, so it was amazing for Jessie to get a deal and start recording music. Still, that was not an event that was just positive. As Jessie was preparing her first album, there were incredible differences in vision between Jessie James Decker and her production team. Despite imagining a country music career. it was the production team that preferred pop music, much to disarray from the star in the room. After a fairly underwhelming first album, things were going to be much better for the young singer.

Moving on, due to the relative lack of success with her first album, Jessie James Decker insisted on a more country sound, which responded perfectly with critics and listeners, as her music was substantially more successful going forward. Around that time, Jessie James was about to meet the person she would create a family with, Eric Decker. They were about to meet in Nashville and Jessie James’ mother shared a funny story about them meeting in an episode of Got It From My Momma podcast. She had this to say:

“So, they’re both Googling each other. They decide to meet in Nashville, and it’s really funny, on that particular weekend I was leaving when Eric was coming in so we cross each other in the airport,” she recalled. She went on to revel that upon their meeting at the airport for the first time, she found him to be very sweet. I texted her right after, and I’m gonna tell you what I really said. I texted her and I said Jessica, I know you’re gonna want to sleep with this guy, I go ‘don’t do it.’ He’s so beautiful, and they just met!”

It is clear that both Eric and his future wife, Jessie James Decker, enjoyed the first meeting. Her mom continued on with how the pair spent that first weekend together:

“Anyway, they had a great weekend together, she cooked for him and that’s another piece of advice that I always say, ‘the way to a man’s heart is through his stomach.”

Right after they got married, Eric and Jessie James Decker had their own reality show produced. It ran for three seasons and for 20 episodes overall, but it ended in mid-October 2017. As Eric Decker slowly moved on from his football exploits, the pair spent less and less time in the spotlight and they are fully concentrated on raising their children.

That is all we currently know about Eric Decker’s wife, Jessie James Decker.