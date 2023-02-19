Saturday capped off a full day of fights and fresh UFC talent as the Vegas 69 card was filled with up-and-comers and fighters making their debut. Stars were born before our eyes, but none burned brighter than the star of Erin Blanchfield. She closed the card out with a submission over Jessica Andrade early in the second round and remains undefeated in her UFC career.

Following her win, the MMA world rejoiced with the emergence of a new force in women’s MMA. Beating one of the women’s MMA GOATs in her short time with the UFC, Blanchfield took to the mic to call her next shot, per ESPN.

“Give me the winner of [champion] Valentina Shevchenko and Alexa Grasso next,” Blanchfield said, referring to the scheduled March 4 title bout. “I’m going to win the title.”

Blanchfield was initially slated to face Talia Santos at UFC Vegas 69, but she had to make a major adjustment a week out from the fight when Santos pulled out due to visa issues. When given the call to tell her she’d be facing a new opponent in Jessica Andrade, Blanchfield accepted the fight right away before consulting her coaching team.

“I told my manager over the phone right away that I was good to go. He was like, ‘Do you want to talk to your coaches?’ And I will, but I know I’m taking this fight anyway. Because I know my coaches understand, too, they know I can beat anybody,” Blanchfield told MMAfighting.com.

She certainly felt as though she had an advantage over her new opponent, but would be confident in keeping the main event spot against anyone the UFC decided to throw in there. Blanchfield has been calling for a main event fight since her exciting win over Molly McCann, and she delivered more than fans were expecting when she quickly finished Jessica Andrade.

The fight began with a feverish pace set by Blanchfield in the very first round. As the longer fighter, she advanced toward Andrade and led with her left jab-straight right combination. The reach proved to be an advantage as Andrade had trouble moving into striking distance. Blanchfield popped Andrade several times throughout the round and had the Brazilian retreating at many points. Andrade was able to explode for a few punching flurries and landed clean on Blanchfield. Blanchfield attempted several takedowns, but was stuffed early by Andrade. Arguments could be made on both sides as to who won the first round, but the consensus was that Erin Blanchield had secured a 10-9 result.

The second round saw Blanchfield come out even more determined. After a few exchanges on the feet, Blanchfield shot for a takedown against the fence and secured a single-leg grip on Andrade. From there, it was just a matter of time before Blanchfield could trip and hip-toss Andrade to the ground. In a spectacular jiu-jitsu sequence, the 23-year old phenom took side control and in one swift movement, transitioned to Andrade’s back. From there, it was merely seconds before Blanchfield slid her forearm under the neck of Andrade and squeezed tight en route to a victory.

Blanchfield will be watching that March 4 bout with a microscope as Alexa Grasso looks to challenge the long-reigning champion Valentina Shevchenko. If Grasso can pull off the massive upset, Blanchfield would face yet another striker with whom she has a massive advantage on the ground over. If Shevchenko wins, Blanchfield would once again be tasked with having to take down one of the most dominant women to ever grace the Octagon. She has lived up to every expectation thus far, so seeing where her next fight will take her has MMA fans ecstatic to see what the future holds for this budding star in Erin Blanchfield.