UFC Edmonton: Brandon Moreno vs. Amir Albazi continues on the main card with a fight in the women’s flyweight division between Erin Blanchfield and Rose Namajunas. Blanchfield suffered her first defeat in her first-ever main event via unanimous decision meanwhile, Namajunas has now won back-to-back fights for the first time in her flyweight career. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Blanchfield-Namajunas prediction and pick.

Erin Blanchfield (12-2) finally met her match when she went up against future title challenger Manon Fiorot who was able to stuff the takedowns and outstrike Blanchfield for the unanimous decision. Now, Blanchfield will be looking to get back into the thick of things in the flyweight division when she takes on former strawweight champion Rose Namjunas this weekend.

Rose Namajunas (13-6) started off her move up to the flyweight division with a closely contested defeat to Manon Fiorot. However, she was then able to get back on track with wins in each of her last two fights against Amanda Ribas and Tracy Cortez. Now, Namajunas will be looking to get the biggest win of her flyweight career when she takes on Erin Blanchfield this weekend in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

Here are the Blanchfield-Namajunas UFC Edmonton Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Edmonton Odds: Erin Blanchfield-Rose Namajunas Odds

Erin Blanchfield: -130

Rose Namajunas: +110

Over 4.5 rounds: -280

Under 4.5 rounds: +210

Why Erin Blanchfield Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Manon Fiorot – DEC

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 6 (2 KO/TKO/4 SUB)

Erin Blanchfield is searching for a dominant victory against Rose Namajunas at UFC Edmonton this weekend, showcasing her relentless pressure and elite grappling skills. Despite Namajunas’ experience and striking prowess, Blanchfield’s aggressive style and superior wrestling are likely to dictate the pace of the fight. At just 25 years old, Blanchfield has already demonstrated her ability to dominate top-tier opponents, with impressive wins over Jessica Andrade and Taila Santos. Her Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt, coupled with her ever-improving striking, makes her a threat in all areas of the fight.

Blanchfield’s youth and hunger give her a significant edge in this matchup. While Namajunas has shown success in her move to flyweight, she hasn’t faced an opponent with Blanchfield’s combination of grappling expertise and relentless pressure. Blanchfield’s ability to push a high pace throughout five rounds will likely wear down Namajunas, especially if she can secure takedowns and control the fight on the ground. The New Jersey native’s recent setback against Manon Fiorot has only sharpened her focus and determination. Expect Blanchfield to utilize her wrestling to neutralize Namajunas’ striking, gradually breaking down the former strawweight champion en route to a decisive victory, potentially via late submission or dominant decision.

Why Rose Namajunas Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Tracy Cortez – DEC

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 7 (2 KO/TKO/5 SUB)

Rose Namajunas is looking to extend her winning streak to three in a row with a victory against Erin Blanchfield at UFC Edmonton this weekend, showcasing her veteran experience and striking prowess. The former two-time strawweight champion has successfully transitioned to flyweight, demonstrating her adaptability with back-to-back wins over Amanda Ribas and Tracy Cortez. Namajunas’ elite striking, footwork, and fight IQ give her a significant edge in this matchup. Her ability to manage distance and pick apart opponents with precise strikes will likely frustrate Blanchfield, who primarily relies on her grappling skills.

Namajunas’ championship experience and mental fortitude cannot be underestimated. Having competed in numerous high-stakes fights, “Thug Rose” knows how to perform under pressure. Blanchfield, while talented, is coming off her first UFC loss to Manon Fiorot, which may have affected her confidence. Namajunas’ well-rounded skill set allows her to adapt mid-fight, potentially neutralizing Blanchfield’s grappling attempts and keeping the fight standing where she holds the advantage. As Namajunas seeks to solidify her position in the flyweight title picture, expect her to utilize her striking superiority and veteran savvy to outmaneuver Blanchfield, potentially securing a late stoppage or a convincing decision victory.

Final Erin Blanchfield-Rose Namajunas Prediction & Pick

The flyweight clash between Rose Namajunas and Erin Blanchfield at UFC Edmonton promises to be a pivotal bout in the division. Namajunas, the former strawweight champion, has found new life at flyweight with back-to-back wins. Her striking prowess and experience could be key factors. However, Blanchfield, despite her recent loss to Fiorot, remains a formidable opponent with her elite grappling skills. Namajunas’ ability to keep the fight standing will be crucial, while Blanchfield will look to leverage her ground game. Given Namajunas’ recent form and Blanchfield’s hunger to bounce back, this could be a closely contested fight. Expect a tactical battle that may go the distance, with Namajunas potentially edging out a decision victory.

Final Erin Blanchfield-Rose Namajunas Prediction & Pick: Rose Namajunas (+110), Over 4.5 Rounds (-280)