Ernie Johnson's net worth in 2024 is $16 million. The former college baseball player is much more well-known for being the host of Inside the NBA. Let's look at Ernie Johnson's net worth in 2024.
What is Ernie Johnson's net worth in 2024?: $16 million (estimate)
Johnson has a long history at Turner Sports, covering a variety of sports. Johnson can cover basketball, football, baseball, and golf. Ernie Johnson's net worth in 2024 sits at about $16 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.
Johnson was born on Aug. 7, 1956, in Milwaukee, Wis. His father, Ernie Johnson Sr., was a Major League Baseball player who became a television sports commentator. Johnson attended high school at the Marist School in Brookhaven, Ga., and graduated in 1974.
He then attended the University of Georgia and majored in journalism. Johnson may only be known for his broadcasting work, but he played first base on the Georgia Bulldogs baseball team during his first year.
Ernie Johnson's early career
During college, Johnson got his first sportscasting job as the news and sports director for the radio station WAGQ-FM in Athens, Ga. Johnson was then hired as a news anchor at WMAZ-TV in Macon, Ga. He worked as a news anchor until 1981.
Johnson worked in Atlanta at WSB-TV as a general assignment news reporter in 1982. He became the station's weekend sports anchor and reporter from 1983 until 1989.
Johnson began his TNT career in 1989. He also called Atlanta Braves baseball games for Bally Sports South with his father from 1993 to 1996. Johnson was the lead studio host for the 1990 FIFA World Cup on TNT and a play-by-play man for speed skating at the 1992 and 1994 Winter Olympics.
Ernie Johnson's big breaks
Johnson began to work his way up the TNT ladder in the early 2000s. He became the play-by-play lead for Golf on TNT in 2002 and held the role until 2020. He was also the lead studio host for College Football on TBS from 2002 to 2006.
Johnson accepted a role as the lead studio host of MLB on TBS from 2006 to 2010 and returned to that role in 2020. His current secondary roles with TNT are the studio host of MLB on TBS, play-by-play for MLB on TBS, and the lead studio host for the NCAA Men's Basketball tournament.
E.J.'s greatest role continues to be on the Inside the NBA show. The show does pregame, halftime, and postgame shows. The show has won many Sports Emmy Awards for its work as a studio analysis show. He has hosted the show since 1990.
Johnson is joined on the desk by mega-personalities Kenny Smith, Shaquille O'Neal, and Charles Barkley. The show has also periodically featured Chris Webber, Grant Hill, and Reggie Miller.
In October 2022, Johnson and the rest of the Inside the NBA crew signed a long-term contract extension to continue hosting the show.
Ernie Johnson's personal life
Man I love this day. Too many blessings to count.#blackberrymoments pic.twitter.com/w1T0vXLIMl
— Ernie Johnson (@TurnerSportsEJ) June 20, 2021
Johnson and his wife Cheryl have two biological children and four adopted children. Tragically, their son, Michael Johnson, died at the age of 33 after a long battle with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.
Raised Catholic, Johnson now identifies as an evangelical and works regularly with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Athletes in Action, and Samaritan's Feet.
In 2003, Johnson was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma but continued his work through June 2006, when he began treatment. Due to his cancer, Johnson missed TNT's coverage of the British Open and PGA Championship, the last two major tournaments in 2006. Johnson returned to Inside the NBA on Oct. 31, 2006, while continuing his chemotherapy treatments.
On Oct. 1, 2018, Johnson announced that he would not be a part of the 2018 MLB postseason on TBS after being diagnosed with blood clots in both his legs, affecting his ability to travel by air.
Johnson is a six-time Sports Emmy Award winner for Outstanding Sports Personality and Studio Host. He was the 2021 National Sports Media Association National Sportscaster of the Year with Scott Van Pelt. He was also a 2023 Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame Inductee.
Johnson has been involved with many different sports during his time at Turner Sports. It is no wonder that he is making generational wealth. There haven't been many sports broadcasted on TNT that Johnson hasn't been involved with. Nevertheless, was Ernie Johnson's net worth in 2024 surprising?