The feud between Blueface and Chrisean Rock continues to escalate, with Erykah Badu entering the mix and drawing the attention of Blueface's mom, Karlissa Saffold. The dispute began when Blueface appeared to mock Rock, who has expressed her desire to have his baby. In response, Badu took to her Instagram Stories to call out the rapper, labeling him as “trash.” However, Saffold didn't hesitate to defend her son and confront Badu directly in the Instagram comments, Complex shares.

In her retort, Saffold referenced Badu's past relationships, stating, “Girl, you were just calling Tyrone and paying his cousins and homeboys' way, and ain't nobody said nothing to you.” Saffold has been vocal about her involvement in her son's ongoing drama, previously engaging with fans in heated discussions. While she has consistently expressed her support for Rock, her comments have faced criticism from Badu's fans.

Some commenters dismissed Saffold's remarks, pointing out that Badu's iconic single “Tyrone” was released nearly 26 years ago, implying that her reference to calling Tyrone is outdated. Others passionately defended Erykah Badu and urged Saffold to back down, emphasizing that she shouldn't come after the respected artist. One commentator even mentioned a previous incident where Saffold was allegedly involved in a physical altercation while her son stood by.

The clash between Blueface, Rock, and now Badu highlights the complex dynamics surrounding their personal lives and public personas. As the feud continues to unfold, it remains to be seen how the parties involved will navigate and resolve their differences. For now, Saffold's fiery response to Badu's criticism showcases the protective nature of a mother defending her son, while sparking a passionate response from Badu's dedicated fanbase.