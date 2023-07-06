Here are the patch notes for version 0.13.1.0 of Escape From Tarkov, which will arrive after the upcoming maintenance. This update brings with it various bug fixes, balance changes, and more.

After the upcoming scheduled maintenance, Escape from Tarkov will officially enter patch 0.13.1.0. This version brings with it various changes to the game, as well as various bug fixes on the game's various aspects. Without further ado, let's dive into it.

Escape From Tarkov 0.13.1.0 Patch notes

Game Changes

“The key goal of the update was to fundamentally change the architecture of player display and synchronization on the client and their connection to the server.”

Increased the number of network entities in the raid on Streets of Tarkov. In the future, changes are possible on other locations as well

Improved the hit registration accuracy

Increased the accuracy of positioning (position matching) of players on the server and the client

Reduced the chance of desync with the server

Network traffic optimization

Memory consumption optimization.

Major update to Oculus Spatializer – fixed positioning issues that could occur with a large number of audio sources playing at the same time.

Weapon sound adjustments – now the sounds of gunshots sound more volumetric, but with sound positioning retained. Fixed sharp jumps from mono to stereo.

Adjusted the interior reverb sounds when the character is wearing active headsets.

Balance Changes: Reduced damage to blacked-out limbs by 30% Slightly increased blunt damage. These changes aim to nerf the “leg meta” that has become rampant in recent times.



Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Game Fixes

Fixed the incorrect functioning of culling in some places on Streets of Tarkov

Fixed practice mode settings getting reset when reopening the settings window

Fixed bots not spawning in practice mode if the raid settings menu was not opened prior to starting the raid

Fixed the display signature of thermal sights showing through the weapon

Fixed the incorrect distance at which weapon flashlights stop being visible

Fixed the visual artifacts when changing the field of view while in raid

Fixed and optimized the rendering of glass and transparent objects on Streets of Tarkov

Fixed the cause of stutters in some specific areas on locations, which could occur during the calculations of sound occlusion

Fixed a bug where opened doors could muffle sounds, or vice versa – be fully hear-through and have no effect on sound in a closed state

Player Scavs with high reputation no longer lose Fence reputation if they kill the Rogue bosses

Fixed a rare bug where bosses or their guards would freeze after throwing a grenade

Road decals are no longer superimposed on dropped items, equipment, and weapons.

They added at the end of the patch notes that the update “does not include the Unity version update.” They did, however, mention that “in the near future, we plan to publish an updated release roadmap for this year, which will include a game engine update, content patches, and more.”

It's important to note that this update is not the wipe update yet. Wipes usually happen every five to six months, and as such we are due for one. However, it would appear that the developers have no plans of doing a wipe yet. However, it's important to note that there have been an increasing amount of events recently. As such, it would come as no surprise if they announce a wipe in the coming month or two.

That's all for the patch notes for Escape From Tarkov version 0.13.1.0. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.