Escape from Tarkov will be undergoing a six-hour maintenance to apply patch 0.13.1.0, which brings in bug fixes, changes, and more.

As per an official announcement from the Escape From Tarkov Twitter account, the game will be undergoing maintenance to “install technical update 0.13.1.0”. According to the tweet, the maintenance will start on July 6, 2023, at 8:00 AM BST/ 3:00 AM EDT/ 12:00 AM PDT.

According to a follow-up tweet, the maintenance will take around six hours, which is the usual for Escape from Tarkov. They also mentioned that the maintenance period might extend if needed. As with most maintenance periods, the game will not be accessible as the maintenance is ongoing.

Perhaps the biggest piece of information that the series of Tweets gave us was that this update WILL NOT bring a wipe with it. The last time a wipe happened in the game was back in December. Wipes normally happen every six months or so, and as such we are very much overdue for one. However, players shouldn't expect the wipe to happen anytime soon, as there is still some things that the Escape from Tarkov developers have to implement from the roadmap.

If you are interested in what's coming in Patch 0.13.1.0, we have an article detailing the patch notes for the update.

