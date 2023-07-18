Following the conclusion of a competitive Escape from Tarkov tournament, players can input a special code into the game to receive some free guns in the game.

After the conclusion of Hunt Premier‘s AMPED EU tournament, they uploaded a picture on their Twitter page. The picture included a piece of paper filled with Russian writing. Translated, it told the story of a scavenger that picked its way through Labs. Labs, for those not familiar, is one of the most infamous maps in Escape from Tarkov, thanks to the extravagant loot, difficult AI enemies, and fully kitted-out players. It is also the focus map during the AMPED EU tournament.

Past the stories that likely happened during the tournament, the piece of paper mentioned that they found a code that someone named Viper had ripped. The code is a QR code in the corner of the paper, which had a tear down the middle. Players who saw this post put the QR code together and scanned it, which led to an image of a piece of paper with a code on it.

Free stuff thanks to @THEHUNTorg #EscapefromTarkov

Use this code on your EFT profile 🤙 pic.twitter.com/BMtAc1gjNG — NoiceGuy (@NoiceGuy_) July 17, 2023

Although this code doesn't seem to mean anything, it is actually a promo code that players can claim. Upon inputting the code, players received two guns and some ammunition.

#EscapeFromTarkov **Free Stuff** Go to your launcher, click Activate a Code, and enter in LPLMVYP14YXKCYC8ASaU SR-25 w/ M61

M4a1 w/ M995 https://t.co/FY4EtGH6R4 pic.twitter.com/ymE2uSALol — LogicalSolutions (@LogicaISoIution) July 17, 2023

To input the code in your game, players can either go to the Promo Code section of the Escape from Tarkov website, or open their game launcher. There, they must input the following code: LPLMVYP14YXKCYC8ASaU

After inputting the code, the player will receive a message that reads: “You made it, good work. If something doesn't work.. then blame Philbo.” This message comes with a package, which includes the following items:

Once players claim the code, they only have a limited amount of time to claim the weapons. Once that time is up (around 48 hours), players will no longer be able to receive the weapons from the message.

That's all the information we have about the free guns players can get using a promo code in Escape From Tarkov. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.