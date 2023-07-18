Following the conclusion of a competitive Escape from Tarkov tournament, players can input a special code into the game to receive some free guns in the game.
After the conclusion of Hunt Premier‘s AMPED EU tournament, they uploaded a picture on their Twitter page. The picture included a piece of paper filled with Russian writing. Translated, it told the story of a scavenger that picked its way through Labs. Labs, for those not familiar, is one of the most infamous maps in Escape from Tarkov, thanks to the extravagant loot, difficult AI enemies, and fully kitted-out players. It is also the focus map during the AMPED EU tournament.
Past the stories that likely happened during the tournament, the piece of paper mentioned that they found a code that someone named Viper had ripped. The code is a QR code in the corner of the paper, which had a tear down the middle. Players who saw this post put the QR code together and scanned it, which led to an image of a piece of paper with a code on it.
Although this code doesn't seem to mean anything, it is actually a promo code that players can claim. Upon inputting the code, players received two guns and some ammunition.
LPLMVYP14YXKCYC8ASaU
SR-25 w/ M61
To input the code in your game, players can either go to the Promo Code section of the Escape from Tarkov website, or open their game launcher. There, they must input the following code: LPLMVYP14YXKCYC8ASaU
After inputting the code, the player will receive a message that reads: “You made it, good work. If something doesn't work.. then blame Philbo.” This message comes with a package, which includes the following items:
- Knight's Armament Company SR-25 7.62×51 marksman rifle variant: SR-25 Ba-cho
- Colt M4A1 5.56×45 assault rifle variant: M4A1 2k17 NY
- 60 rounds of 5.56x45mm FMJ (inside the M4A1 magazine)
- 180 rounds of 5.56x45mm M995
- 80 rounds of 7.62x51mm M61
Once players claim the code, they only have a limited amount of time to claim the weapons. Once that time is up (around 48 hours), players will no longer be able to receive the weapons from the message.
