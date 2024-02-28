Ariana Grande is speaking out about her Ethan Slater romance for the first time.
“I feel like we don’t need to go into any specifics, but, of course, there’s like an insatiable frustration, inexplicable, hellish feeling with watching people, misunderstand the people you love and you and anything,” Grande said on the Monday (Feb. 26) episode of the The Zach Sang Show.
Grande and Slater made headlines after she decided to dissolve her divorce with ex Dalton Gomez. The two were married for two years before the two called it quits.
“They came to the decision together,” one insider told Page Six at the time. “They were having problems before January, but they want to remain best friends.”
Grande and Gomez ended their marriage citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the divorce, and Gomez followed up with his filing immediately.
Slater was previously married to Lily Jay, and were high school sweethearts. They were married for four years and have one son together.
“Ethan is trying to be as amicable as possible with Lilly as he navigates his next steps. He wants to be the best dad he can be, regardless of the current circumstances,” a source told ET in August. “He is taking things day by day and trying to keep his private life private, out of respect for everyone involved.”
Slater filed for divorce from Jay in July.
Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater Romance Gets “Serious” Update
“Things between Ariana and Ethan have grown more serious in the past few months, and they’re pretty much inseparable,” a source told Us Weekly last month.
They added: “Ariana deeply cares for Ethan and absolutely sees a future with him. She’s looking forward to a fresh start in the new year and can’t wait to see how things continue to grow for them.”
The source continued by saying that her family has had a positive response to the pair's growing relationship.
“Ariana appreciates how her friends and family support their relationship,” the insider continued. “Having their support has really helped and means the world to her.”
In an Instagram Story post earlier this year, she posted about how 2023 was for her.
“[2023 was] one of the most transformative, most challenging, and yet happiest and most special years of my life,” Grande wrote of 2023 to her Instagram Story on Dec. 30. “there were so many beautiful and yet polarized feelings.”
“I am listening to and trusting myself, even when fear or trauma tells me not to,” she continued. “i am reacting to things that deserve my energy only and removing and protecting myself from things that do not.”