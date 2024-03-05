Taylor Swift scared Swifties during her recent stop in Singapore on her “Eras” tour.
In a new post on TikTok, a video from @heyjoshd captures Swift singing “Delicate” during a recent “Eras” tour show in Singapore. The caption read, “Hope she's okay. She's been coughing.”
The comments shared concern. One user said, “Hope she's ok fr.” Another poked fun at the cough, saying, “Not the iPad kid cough.” A different Swiftie said, “Ooh no[,] she needs some rest.”
To be fair, Swift does look drained during the performance. “Delicate” was the sixteenth song performed during the 45-song set. She also appears to [iPad kid] cough toward the end of the video.
The “Eras” tour
Hopefully, Swift is okay. The “Eras” tour has been her most ambitious project to date. After commencing on March 17, 2023, the tour has traveled across North America, Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, Japan, Australia, and Singapore. She still has dates across Europe and back in North America coming later in 2024. Plus, she had been traveling back and forth to see her boyfriend Travis Kelce's team, the Kansas City Chiefs, play.
Luckily, Taylor Swift has a couple of nights before her next concert. Her six-night stay in Singapore is broken up by a two-day break. By the time her March 7 show commences, she will hopefully have recovered and be at full strength for her lengthy show.
During the “Eras” tour, Swift takes Swifties on a journey through (nearly) her entire catalog. The 45-song set consists of nearly every single one of her major hits. It's a celebration of her discography.
Coming up, Swift will release a new studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, which she announced at the 2024 Grammys. It will be her first album of new material since Midnights. In 2023, Swift released both Speak Now (Taylor's Version) and 1989 (Taylor's Version).