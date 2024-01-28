The singer obviously had a great experience making this movie.

Ariana Grande opened up about wrapping on Wicked, a new musical in which the singer stars as Glinda the Good Witch.

Deadline reports that she posted on Instagram stories about her gratitude towards the crew that made it all happen.

Ariana Grande posts message about Wicked on Instagram

She wrote, “This was a wildly large production with so many brilliant human beings who worked so, so hard in every department. Every single person that worked on these films was not only the absolute best at what they do but made every single day for over a year feel so incredibly safe…kind and thoughtful and inspired every day as if it were always the first.”

“How is something so much bigger than all of us could feel so intimate and small and warm is beyond me but it starts from the top,” the star added. “You made it so [Jon M. Chu]. I have so many stories that I can't wait to share but for now, my heart sincerely, physically aches that I will not be sharing everyday with this crew anymore. Thank you for your brilliance and the many hand/holds and hugs along the way.”

Jon Chu, the director, added his sentiments on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jon M Chu (@jonmchu)

“Thank you to the massive crew and cast and [Universal Pictures] for supporting the most ambitious cinematic production I have ever been a part of or, frankly, ever witnessed,” the director said in part of his statement. “We built real Munchkinland! A multi-level Shiz University Campus! I walked and shopped in a real Emerald City and met the actual Wizard head that moved in realtime!”

Check out Ariana Grande in Wicked: Part One, which is set to be in theaters on November 27, 2024.