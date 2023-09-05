Father-daughter duo Ethan Hawke and Maya Hawke tackled the topic of nepotism in a new interview.

In a new profile cover story interview for Variety, the Hawkes discussed what famous parents can do for their kids. “Famous parents can help you get an audition [to Julliard, in the case of Maya], but they're not going to get you in,” Ethan said.

As it turns out, Maya, daughter of Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman, did get into Julliard, but she dropped out a year later. She landed a role in the BBC's 2017 adaptation of Little Women.

Maya Hawke would go on to star in Stranger Things as Robin Buckley beginning in the third season. On the film side, she appeared in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Italian Studies with Vanessa Kirby, and Fear Street Part One: 1994.

2022 into 2023 has been a key stretch for Maya. She starred in Do Revenge for Netflix, a high school black comedy film, with Camila Mendes and Austin Abrams. Then, she collaborated with Wes Anderson for the first time, appearing in Asteroid City. Coming up, she will star in Maestro, Bradley Cooper's upcoming Leonard Bernstein biopic. The film just premiered at the Venice Film Festival.

Ethan Hawke will collaborate with his daughter in Wildcat. The film is a biopic of Flannery O'Connor, who will be played by Maya, as she struggles to publish her first novel. Wildcat held its world premiere at this year's Telluride Film Festival on September 1. Ethan co-wrote and directed the film, and will also produce the film (as well as Maya).