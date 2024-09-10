With WWE off of Peacock for the next few weeks as fans experience the rare month without a PLE, Drew McIntyre took to the ring on RAW to celebrate his recent beatdown of the “Best in the World,” CM Punk, who hasn't been seen on television since.

On paper, this was pretty textbook stuff for the “Scottish Warrior,” as he ran through his grievances, made fun of Punker, and generally had a blast, but when he turned angry and potentially violent toward one of his few friends in the promotion, Wade Barrett, who sat shocked on commentary as he called him out, Adam Pearce had seen enough, marching down to the ring to set the record straight, noting that enough, as they say, is enough.

“Earlier today, I spoke to CM Punk, and I can assure you, as much as you think you ended him, CM Punk is not done,” Pearce noted. “Specifically, Drew, CM Punk is not done with you.”

“I don't believe you,” McIntyre declared. “There's not a chance after what I did last week, he wants another piece of me, but let's play hypotheticals right now since you're playing games; let's have fun. Who would like to see Drew McIntyre fight CM Punk one more time?” McIntyre asked as the crowd cheered. “If that's true, and that is huge if, you're signing his death certificate.”

With the ball in his court, Pearce laid all his cards on the table, effectively putting an end date on this feud with four simple words.

“Call it what you want, but it has to end. After the strap match, Punk thought it was over, so did I, so did they, but what did you do? You lose your mind and we're back in the fight, and the fight has to end. And it ends at Bad Blood,” Pearce declared. “Yeah, it's going to be CM Punk versus Drew McIntyre one more time, and I can assure you of this, when it's over, and it will be over, I'm going to find peace. Do you wanna know why I'm going to find peace? Because I will know in my heart it will be over and it's going to be over because October, Atlanta, Georgia, it will be CM Punk, it will be Drew McIntyre, it will be Hell in a Cell!”

Oh snap, Bad Blood is becoming Bad Blood: Hell in a Cell just like Survivor Series has transformed into Survivor Series: WarGames under the watchful eye of Paul “Triple H” Levesque? Not necessarily, as while the promotion may opt to add the match to the show's official title if it helps to move a few more tickets, it doesn't sound like “The Game” is looking to run that match as a PLE again moving forward.

Triple H wants Hell in a Cell to end feuds, not be a WWE PLE name

Discussing his decision to change up event names, as some new shows and drop others during his time as the new WWE CCO after Survivor Series 2022, Triple H revealed that he liked the idea of Hell in a Cell being a way to blow off a massive feud, instead of watering down the concept by just giving the feuds of the day a match inside the steel cage for the heck of it.

“It could be. Hell in a Cell, stepping away for me, there was a feeling that Hell in a Cell is one of those things that is a giant blow off. If you’re calling somebody out at the end of something, you can challenge them to Hell in a Cell. I hear this speculation among fans about Hell in a Cell, Money in the Bank, Elimination Chamber, maybe those things should go away. Some of that, I hear. Hell in a Cell, I hear it,” Triple H told reporters after Survivor Series via TJR.

“I had a highlight of my career, (Mick) Foley and I calling each other out on Hell in a Cell. When you get into, ‘I challenge you to Elimination Chamber with five other guys,’ it doesn’t work. Same thing, ‘I challenge you to Money in the Bank.’ There’s a difference there. I think we have to reevaluate all of that, we have to look at that, and it’s really looking at the overall calendar and saying, ‘what is the best place to put this? What is the best way to entertain our fans? What makes the most sense, one after the other.’

“It’s no different than looking at a show and saying, ‘This match has to deliver,’ but it can’t take away from the rest of the show. It’s the whole arcing story of what we’re doing right now. Then it’s the whole year of what we put out, all together, there are so many layers to what we do that you have to keep in mind all of those, and we will moving forward. It’s up in the air, but it’s something we think about.”

Since Triple H became the CCO of WWE, he has used Hell in a Cell more strategically than his predecessor, with Edge and Finn Balor working the match at WrestleMania 39 serving as the biggest example of his new idea. If this match becomes a way to end a feud once and for all, with both performers involved agreeing to those terms, it will undoubtedly accomplish his goal of making the match mean more, as fans will now be eagerly tuning in to see the rubber match between two of the top stars in the WWE Universe today.