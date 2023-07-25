Ethan Slater reportedly told his estranged wife Lily Jay about his romance with Ariana Grande “days before” news broke.

“Ethan sat Lilly down a few days before the news broke about him and Ariana and said that he wanted a divorce. Lilly never saw it coming!” a source told US Weekly.

Another source added more context to the situation stating that Slater and Grande “were separated when they started dating and the relationship is recent.”

“It’s understandable that its difficult to see an ex move on, especially in such a public way, and they are trying to be as respectful as possible,” the source says.

Slater and Grande are costars on Wicked. Grande is playing Glinda The Good Witch, and Slater will be plahying Boq in the film expected to release in 2024.

“Ariana and Ethan weren’t careful,” an insider says of the pair during filming. “They’d hold hands on set in between takes. They were sloppy and not hiding it.”

Slater and Lily Jay celebrated their 10-year wedding anniversary last November. The couple welcomed a son together in 2022.

News broke that Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez have split after two years of marriage. Grande got married to real estate broker Dalton Gomez in 2021. They reportedly have been separated since January.

“Ariana and Ethan are dating; however things are fairly new. Ariana and Dalton split in January, and Ethan is separated from his wife,” a second source told the publication. “Ariana and Ethan have only recently begun seeing each other but they have a lot of fun together and are enjoying each other’s company.”