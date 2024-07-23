The long-awaited third season of HBO’s “Euphoria” faced an unexpected delay, partly due to a strained relationship between star Zendaya and show creator Sam Levinson. Sources close to the production have shed light on how their once-strong bond deteriorated, contributing to the show's hiatus.

The Fallout

The Hollywood Reporter’s Kim Masters has detailed the growing rift between Zendaya and Levinson, which emerged during the gap between the second and third seasons. Zendaya and Levinson, who were once described as being inseparable and deeply collaborative, found their relationship tested when Levinson shifted his focus to “The Idol”. This one-season series, which was critically panned and faced backlash for its portrayal of sexual content, drew Levinson's attention away from “Euphoria” at a critical time.

Sources revealed that Zendaya was displeased with Levinson's diversion of focus, particularly when “Euphoria” scripts remained unfinished. Her frustration escalated after March 2023, when Rolling Stone published a scathing article about “The Idol”. Although Zendaya had no direct involvement with the series, the negative publicity surrounding it impacted her public image and added to her grievances.

In response, Zendaya reportedly confronted HBO executives Casey Bloys and Francesca Orsi, questioning why Levinson was allowed to divert his attention away from “Euphoria”. The discontent between Zendaya and Levinson grew to the point where their relationship became strained, leading to failed attempts at reconciliation despite subsequent meetings.

The Reconciliation Efforts

The report indicates that HBO attempted to mediate and mend the fractured relationship between Zendaya and Levinson. However, these efforts did not fully resolve the tensions. Zendaya’s discontent was not limited to Levinson’s focus on “The Idol”; she also expressed concerns about Levinson’s wife, Ashley, being the sole executive producer for the upcoming season. This decision reportedly did not sit well with Zendaya or other key figures involved with the series.

Despite the friction, an unnamed source suggested that Zendaya is primarily focused on her film career, including roles in the Dune franchise and Challengers. This perspective frames Zendaya’s actions as part of a broader career strategy rather than solely about Levinson’s conduct.

As “Euphoria” continues to work towards its third season, both Zendaya and Levinson appear committed to finding the right creative direction. The ongoing efforts suggest that while their relationship faced significant challenges, there remains hope for a resolution and a return to their collaborative spirit.