Euphoria fans might have to learn one of the greatest virtues after learning about the update HBO provided fans.

Fans of the hit HBO series “Euphoria” will need to practice patience as the highly anticipated Season 3 won't be making its debut until 2025, according to an official announcement from the network, CNN reports. The news came alongside other exciting developments, as HBO unveiled a sizzle reel that revealed the release year of several upcoming projects, including “The Last of Us” Season 2, “The White Lotus” Season 3, and the “It” prequel series titled “Welcome to Derry.”



While not much has been disclosed about the forthcoming season of “Euphoria,” series creator Sam Levinson has hinted at a “film noir” approach to the storyline. Levinson's vision for the next set of episodes involves exploring the concept of individuality and principles in a morally compromised world, primarily through the lens of Zendaya's character, Rue.

The news of the delayed Season 3 comes with a somber note, as it will be the first season without actor Angus Cloud, who tragically passed away in July due to an accidental overdose. The 25-year-old actor had played a pivotal role in the show, and his absence will undoubtedly be felt by both the cast and the viewers.

The Edgy Leader

“Euphoria” has garnered a dedicated following for its edgy and uncompromising portrayal of high school life, featuring a stellar ensemble cast, including Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Sydney Sweeney, and more. The show first premiered in 2019 and experienced a pandemic-related delay before airing its second season in 2022. The premiere of Season 2 broke records as it became the “most viewed episode of an HBO series ever on HBO Max,” amassing over 14 million viewers across platforms.

Despite the success of “Euphoria,” some changes are in store, with Barbie Ferreira, a prominent cast member, announcing her departure from the show in August. Nonetheless, fans can look forward to the third season, even if it means a bit more waiting than they initially anticipated.