Before Offset “moves on,” he threw a couple of jabs Cardi B's way.

The Migos rapper just released his third studio album, Kiari, on Friday (Aug. 22) and didn't hold back on how he felt about his previous relationship with the “Imaginary Playerz” rapper.

“B—h aint never happy why you think yo n—a cheat/10 karat diamond had to swap the wedding ring,” Offset raps in “Folgers.” During their marriage, Offset was accused of infidelities several times. The couple got married in 2017 and then Cardi filed for divorce for the first time in 2020, but later dismissed it. She filed for the second time in 2024.

Offset mentions Cardi again on the album's last track, “Move On,” which Offset explains his perspective on the split.

“I'm tryna move on in peace, “I'ma tryna move on/Happy for you, why you aint happy for me?” he raps in the chorus of the song.

“I'll take the blame, OK/I'll take the shame, OK/Not playing ya games today/We look like some fools/You got yo get back so I had to get back/It’s 50 to 2,” he raps as he accuses Cardi of cheating on him as well.

“F–k the time that we had, it’s erased,” Offset continues on the track, marking the finality of their relationship.

He then shares that Cardi's lack of cooking was a reason why he was frustrated during the relationship. “You never cooked n—-s no food,” he adds. “You just want to go out to Nobu/Telling me s–t that you don’t do/Telling me s–t that you won’t do/You f—-d around with the wrong dude/Hope yo next n—a will be great.”

Did Offset previously say “Move On” will be about Cardi B?

Prior to dropping the new album, Offset shared a sneak peak into what his closing track would entail.

“It’s about moving on peacefully,” Offset told the Associated Press in an interview published Aug. 16. “That’s what the message is supposed to be.”

“It’s all love and peace,” he added before referencing his former marriage with Cardi B. “I just ended the album with that, just to end that chapter because it’s time to move on, it’s over and done with.”

“It was great while it lasted,” he continued. “That shouldn’t be the topic for either one of us no more. It’s a book that’s closed.”

Despite Offset's shots on “Move On” the rapper has a new love in his life and is currently dating model Melanie Jayda. As for Cardi, she is dating New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

Well, fans are interested in how Cardi will respond as she has her highly-anticipated sophomore album Am I The Drama? releasing next month.

Kiari is out now.