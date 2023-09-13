Following England's 3-1 win over Scotland, Jude Bellingham has conveyed his desire to England manager Gareth Southgate to grant him the same freedom he enjoys while playing for Real Madrid, reported by GOAL. Bellingham played a pivotal role in the victory, providing assists for goals by Phil Foden and Harry Kane, in addition to scoring one himself at Hampden Park, showing good form ahead of the Euro 2024 qualifiers.

In an interview with Channel Four, Bellingham said, “I think today was close to it [his best position]. The team always comes first. I do my best to try to slot in and do what the gaffer wants from me. Tonight was probably a bit better suited than the weekend [laughs], but, erm, no hints to the gaffer! I really enjoyed playing in that position.”

Bellingham has been in sensational form since his €103 million ($110 million) move from Borussia Dortmund to Real Madrid, netting five goals in his first four La Liga matches. His impressive start at Los Blancos has been attributed to the freedom he is afforded by manager Carlo Ancelotti.

“If you look at my performances in Madrid so far, they’re quite complete because I’ve been given freedom by the amazing teammates, coaching staff, and manager that I’ve got. They allow me to go all over the pitch – to help in the build-up, to create and to get in the box to finish chances. I can do all of that pretty well. I can still do a lot better, and that’s what I’m trying to prove to you all,” Bellingham explained.

England fans and pundits alike will be eager to see if Gareth Southgate considers Jude Bellingham's request for greater freedom in midfield as the team progresses in their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign. Meanwhile, Bellingham will be back in action with Real Madrid when they face Real Sociedad on Sunday.