The Football Association (FA) is considering Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola as a potential replacement for Gareth Southgate, should the current England manager decide to step down after Euro 2024, reported by goal.com.

Southgate's contract with the England national team is set to expire at the conclusion of 2024, and while there's a possibility he could extend his tenure, FA officials are keeping their options open. The Daily Mail has reported that Southgate might contemplate leaving his role after the European Championship.

However, it's worth noting that Gareth Southgate leading England to the 2026 World Cup is not out of the question. The FA is reportedly exploring various scenarios, and one of them involves pursuing Guardiola as a potential successor.

Guardiola, the highly acclaimed manager of Manchester City, would be a strong candidate for the England job due to his impressive track record in club football. However, one significant obstacle stands in the way: Guardiola's current contract with Manchester City runs until 2025. Negotiating an early release from this contract could prove to be a complex and expensive endeavor.

Prior to considering Pep Guardiola, the FA had contemplated other potential candidates for the England managerial role. Eddie Howe, Mauricio Pochettino, and Graham Potter were among the names that surfaced in discussions. However, Howe and Pochettino are currently occupied with Premier League roles.

As England prepares to face Ukraine in Euro 2024 qualifying on September 9, with a friendly against Scotland also on the horizon, the FA is keeping a close eye on the situation. The post-Euro 2024 period might bring changes to the England managerial position, but whether Guardiola will be available remains uncertain.