As England prepares for their crucial Euro 2024 quarter-final clash vs. Switzerland, former England defender Rio Ferdinand has made it clear that he believes Manchester United‘s Kobbie Mainoo should be a key player in Gareth Southgate‘s lineup, reported by GOAL.

Rio Ferdinand has responded to rumors that Gareth Southgate is contemplating a significant tactical shift to a back three for the upcoming match against Switzerland. This change would see Trent Alexander-Arnold and Bukayo Saka deployed as wing-backs, with Kyle Walker, John Stones, and Ezri Konsa likely forming the trio of central defenders. While the exact midfield composition remains uncertain, Ferdinand is adamant that Mainoo should be part of the starting XI.

Kobbie Mainoo's performance in the Round of 16 tie against Slovakia has caught the attention of fans and pundits alike. Although England's overall display was less than impressive, Mainoo stood out as a bright spot. The young midfielder demonstrated his potential and seems to be developing a strong partnership with Declan Rice. Mainoo's ability to control the midfield and link up play has made him an important asset for the Three Lions.

England's tactical considerations

The potential switch to a back three is a strategic move by Southgate, aimed at maximizing the strengths of his squad. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Bukayo Saka, known for their attacking prowess, would have more freedom to push forward as wing-backs. This formation also provides a more solid defensive structure, which could be crucial against a disciplined Swiss team. However, the midfield composition is critical, and this is where Ferdinand believes Mainoo's inclusion is essential.

Ferdinand took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to express his views unequivocally. He stated, “If Kobbie ain’t starting, I’m walking back from Germany! Has to….” His comment underscores the importance he places on Mainoo's role in the team. Ferdinand's endorsement of Mainoo is a testament to the youngster's growing reputation and potential impact on the game.

Kobbie Mainoo's inclusion in the starting lineup could provide England with the stability and creativity needed in the midfield. His ability to break up opposition play, coupled with his vision and passing accuracy, makes him a key player. Mainoo's presence allows Declan Rice to play more freely, knowing he has a reliable partner alongside him. This dynamic could be crucial in dictating the tempo of the game and creating opportunities for England's forwards.

Mainoo's performances have not only impressed Ferdinand but have also given England fans hope for the future. At just 20 years old, he represents the next generation of English talent at Euro 2024. His composure on the ball and ability to perform under pressure suggest he could be a mainstay in the England midfield for years to come.

What's next for England

England's match against Switzerland is scheduled for Saturday. A victory would secure a place in the semi-finals, where they would face either the Netherlands or Turkey. The tactical decisions Southgate makes will be under intense scrutiny, and Ferdinand's call for Mainoo's inclusion adds an intriguing layer to the pre-match buildup.

Gareth Southgate faces a critical decision regarding his lineup. The potential switch to a back three and the selection of Mainoo could define England's approach to the game. While there are risks involved in making such tactical changes at this stage of the tournament, the rewards could be significant if Mainoo's inclusion provides the midfield stability and creativity England needs.

As England prepares for their Euro 2024 quarter-final against Switzerland, Rio Ferdinand's call for Kobbie Mainoo to start highlights the young midfielder's growing importance. With Southgate considering tactical adjustments, Mainoo's inclusion could be a key factor in securing a victory and advancing to the semi-finals. The decision now rests with the England manager, and fans will be eagerly awaiting the team announcement.