Following Manchester United's 4-3 defeat to FC Copenhagen, the ever-vocal Cristiano Ronaldo enthusiast, Piers Morgan aims dig at Erik ten Hag

Following Manchester United‘s disappointing 4-3 defeat to FC Copenhagen, the ever-vocal Cristiano Ronaldo enthusiast, Piers Morgan, didn't miss the chance to take a dig at United's manager, Erik ten Hag, reported by GOAL. Known for his staunch support of Ronaldo, Morgan unleashed his criticism on the Dutch tactician after he made the controversial decision to let go of the five-time Ballon d’Or winner. This move came in the wake of an explosive TV interview that led to Ronaldo's unexpected departure from Old Trafford.

In the midst of Manchester United's struggles, Piers Morgan quoted a BBC social media post featuring a visibly disheartened Erik ten Hag, cleverly inserting the words: “‘I don't need Ronaldo'”. This jab at Ten Hag was just one among many instances where Morgan has openly expressed his disapproval of the manager's decisions.

This recent loss against Copenhagen pushed Manchester United down to the fourth position in Group A, leaving their hopes for knockout qualification hanging by a thread. The team faces an uphill battle, aiming to regain their winning momentum when they square off against Luton Town on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo, the focal point of Morgan's relentless support, continues his football journey with Al-Wehda in the Saudi Pro League, eager to prove his mettle on the field once again. As fans eagerly anticipate the outcome of these matches, Morgan's outspoken commentary adds an extra layer of excitement and fervor to the upcoming fixtures. The football world remains captivated by the ongoing drama, with Ronaldo's presence and Morgan's outspoken remarks only intensifying the anticipation for what lies ahead in the world of football.