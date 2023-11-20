In a dramatic turn of events during Spain's Euro 2024 qualifier vs Georgia, Barcelona midfielder Gavi was forced to leave the field

In a dramatic turn of events during Spain's Euro 2024 qualifier against Georgia, Barcelona midfielder Gavi was forced to leave the field, clutching his knee and shedding tears—an ominous sign for both the player and his club, reported by GOAL.

The incident unfolded as Gavi appeared to sustain a knee injury, prompting his substitution and an emotional exit. The visible distress on the 19-year-old's face suggested the potential severity of the setback, hinting at a possible extended absence from the pitch.

Gavi's misfortune adds to Barcelona's growing injury woes, with key players sidelined. Marc-Andre ter Stegen is currently out with a back injury, while Frenkie de Jong and Sergi Roberto also find themselves on the injury list. The young midfielder, despite his tender age, has accumulated significant playing time, featuring in over 100 matches for Barcelona and earning more than 20 caps for Spain.

According to early reports by reliable sources, initial tests on Gavi's knee indicate a “major knee injury,” with further detailed assessments scheduled in the next 24 hours. While on international duty, Gavi will undergo thorough evaluations before returning to Barcelona, where manager Xavi will anxiously await news on the extent of the injury.

The timing of this setback places Gavi's participation in Barcelona's upcoming La Liga fixture against Rayo Vallecano in doubt. As the club navigates a challenging period marked by injuries, the hope is that Gavi's injury is less severe than initial signs suggest, allowing him to swiftly recover and return to action. The coming days will provide clarity on the extent of the young midfielder's injury and the potential impact on Barcelona's midfield dynamics.