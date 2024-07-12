Gary Lineker, the iconic former England striker, has taken a bold step ahead of the Euro 2024 final by banning the phrase “football's coming home,” reported by GOAL. With England on the cusp of a historic achievement, Lineker believes that avoiding any potential jinxes is crucial. The chant, popularized during the 1996 Euros, has been associated with heartbreak and disappointment, most notably in the Euro 2020 final when Italy defeated England in a dramatic penalty shootout at Wembley Stadium.

The phrase “football's coming home” has become synonymous with England's football hopes and dreams. However, with another chance at continental glory on the horizon, Lineker has decided it's time to retire the chant, at least for now. Speaking to BBC Sport, he emphasized the importance of breaking away from past superstitions: “I'm banning that statement. It's been bad luck for so long.”

England's path to redemption

England's journey to the Euro 2024 final has been a rollercoaster. After the heartbreak of losing to Italy three years ago, Gareth Southgate's men are determined to rewrite history. This time, the stakes are even higher as England seeks to win their first major tournament on foreign soil since their legendary World Cup triumph in 1966.

Lineker, while cautious about the chant, is optimistic about England's chances. “I think it's hugely significant for English football,” he noted. “They were in a final, they were in the last final of the Euros, of course, and that was at Wembley, and that ended up in huge disappointment. This is going to be tough, it's going to be difficult, but they're on the brink of history. No English team in football has ever won a major tournament abroad.”

Despite not always being at their best, England has shown a remarkable ability to grind out results. This resilience has been a key factor in their journey to the final. Lineker praised this quality, saying: “They have got that kind of never-say-die attitude, which is something that is hugely important. Even when they weren't playing great, they were grinding out results. And it's an old football cliché that if you can win when you play badly, then things are not that bad.”

Preparing for Spain at Euro 2024 final

As England prepares to face Spain in the final, they will be up against a formidable opponent. Spain, led by teenage sensation Lamine Yamal, has been impressive throughout the tournament. However, England has its own array of stars ready to shine on the big stage.

Gareth Southgate's squad includes the likes of Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden, who have been instrumental in England's success so far. Additionally, the team's all-time leading goalscorer, Harry Kane, is set to lead the line as captain once again.

For England to overcome Spain, Southgate knows his team must be tactically astute and mentally prepared. Spain's fluid style of play and technical prowess will test England's defensive organization and discipline. However, with Southgate's experience and the squad's determination, England is poised to give their best shot at lifting the trophy.

The final in Berlin represents more than just a football match; it's an opportunity for England to make history. The team is not only aiming to end a 58-year wait for a major trophy but also to become the first English side to win a major tournament abroad. The significance of this achievement cannot be overstated, and it adds an extra layer of motivation for the players.

Gary Lineker's final thoughts

As the final approaches, Lineker's ban on the “football's coming home” chant serves as a reminder of the superstitions and sentiments that surround football. His emphasis on focus and preparation is a message to both players and fans: this is a moment of opportunity, and every detail counts.

England's clash with Spain in the Euro 2024 final is set to be a thrilling encounter, filled with drama, excitement, and the potential for a historic triumph. Fans around the world will be watching, hoping that this time, England can finally bring football home – but without saying it out loud.