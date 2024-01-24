Discover the untold story behind Cristiano Ronaldo's sensational return to Manchester United, as shared by Gary Lineker.

In an unexpected revelation, Gary Lineker has offered a fascinating glimpse into one of football's most surprising transfers, shedding light on Cristiano Ronaldo's sensational return to Manchester United. Lineker shared the intriguing story on The Rest is Football podcast on Spotify, recounting that he was not just a witness but a host to the pivotal moment when Ed Woodward, the then-transfer guru of Manchester United, finalized the deal in Lineker's own back garden.

Lineker reflected on his friendship with Woodward, saying, “Ed is a very good friend. He's a lovely guy, genuinely a lovely guy. Cristiano Ronaldo was signed when Ed Woodward was in my back garden. That was amazing.” The former England star elaborated on the momentous occasion, describing how Woodward, amidst a phone call, shared the exciting news, “He was on the phone when he arrived, and he was going ‘I'm trying to secure the Cristiano Ronaldo deal'… I’ve got a picture of him sat in a chair at the back of the garden, doing the deal.”

Ronaldo's return to Old Trafford in 2021 was a footballing fairy tale, defying speculations that linked him to arch-rivals Manchester City from Juventus. The Portuguese icon, who initially arrived in England in 2003, had already etched his name in Manchester United's history books with three Premier League titles, a Champions League trophy, and a Ballon d'Or during his first stint.

Lineker further reflected on the significance of Ronaldo's return, noting, “Only when he arrived. He came over, and we had lunch planned. I was cooking for a few people, Ed being one of them.” Ronaldo's impact during his initial six-season spell at Manchester United, scoring 118 goals in 292 games, remains legendary. Despite a brief return not going as planned, Ronaldo continues to make headlines, showcasing his goal-scoring prowess with Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia and maintaining a crucial role for Portugal on the international stage, boasting a remarkable record of 128 goals from 205 caps worldwide.