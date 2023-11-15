Adidas has unveiled the official match ball for UEFA Euro 2024, adding a splash of color and innovation to the upcoming tournament

Adidas has unveiled the official match ball for UEFA Euro 2024, adding a splash of color and innovation to the upcoming tournament, reported by GOAL. The 17th edition of the UEFA European Championship is scheduled to take place from June 14 to July 14, 2024, in Germany, featuring 24 teams competing for continental football's prestigious trophy.

Named “Fussballliebe,” translating to “Football Love” in English, the ball's colorful pattern is designed to mirror the energy and diversity of the event. Unveiled at a special event in front of Berlin's Olympic Stadium, the ball boasts adidas Connected Ball Technology and will be used in all 51 matches of the tournament, starting from the first game at Munich's Allianz Arena.

The FUSSBALLLIEBE Official Match Ball is available for purchase at adidas retail stores, selected retailers, and online at adidas.com. Priced at $165 in the U.S., £130 in the UK, and €150 in the EU, one percent of net sales will be contributed to Common Goal—a charitable project supporting football charities worldwide.

The predominantly white ball features striking triangular patterns in black, yellow, red, and green, symbolizing inclusivity and celebrating the diversity brought by participating nations. The design also pays homage to the simplicity of football, resonating with fans globally.

A groundbreaking feature is the inclusion of Connected Ball Technology, a first for a European Championship ball. This technology tracks the ball's movement and aids in VAR decisions, playing a pivotal role in UEFA's video assistant refereeing.

Supported by the CTR-CORE, the ball's outer shell is engineered to enhance accuracy, consistency, and air retention, ensuring swift and precise gameplay. Football enthusiasts can now immerse themselves in the vibrant spirit of Euro 2024 with the FUSSBALLLIEBE.