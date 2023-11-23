Italian striker Mario Balotelli is setting his sights on a return to the Italy national team for Euro 2024, expressing his self belief

Italian striker Mario Balotelli is setting his sights on a return to the Italy national team for Euro 2024, expressing his belief that he is still the most potent option for the Azzurri's attacking lineup, reported by GOAL. With more than five years having passed since his last appearance for Italy, Balotelli is eager to make a comeback under coach Luciano Spalletti.

Balotelli, who currently plays for Turkish side Adana Demirspor, has enjoyed a promising start to the season, finding the net three times in five Super Lig appearances since joining in September. The 33-year-old striker is confident in his abilities and feels he deserves consideration for a spot in the national team, especially given his impressive form compared to other Italy strikers.

In an interview with TVPlay, Balotelli emphasized his readiness for the challenge, stating, “If I’m well, I still consider myself the strongest.” He pointed out the recent performance of Italy's forwards, saying, “Did [Giacomo] Raspadori and [Gianluca] Scamacca play [against Ukraine]? How many shots did they take combined? Two? I want to recover and play for the national team. I always hope for the call.”

Italy faced a tense qualification for Euro 2024, securing their place in the tournament with a goalless draw against Ukraine in their last qualifying match. Balotelli believes his experience and goal-scoring prowess could provide an additional dimension to Italy's attacking options. However, with the Azzurri having limited choices for a traditional striker in their lineup, Balotelli faces tough competition to secure a spot for Euro 2024.

As Mario Balotelli seeks to revive his international career, his journey, marked by spells at AC Milan, Inter, Manchester City, Liverpool, and Marseille, adds an intriguing chapter, with Euro 2024 potentially becoming a stage for his comeback.