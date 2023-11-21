Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai earning comparisons to Lionel Messi following a stellar performance in Hungary's Euro 2024 qualifiers

Liverpool‘s Dominik Szoboszlai is on fire, earning comparisons to the legendary Lionel Messi following a stellar performance in Hungary's Euro 2024 qualifiers against Montenegro, reported by GOAL. The Liverpool star's remarkable brace played a pivotal role in Hungary's 3-1 victory, capping off their qualifying campaign in style after securing a Euro 2024 spot with a 2-2 draw against Bulgaria.

The match took an unexpected turn as Hungary fell behind, but Szoboszlai's two goals in the second half within a two-minute span showcased his game-changing abilities. The impressive display left Hungary goalkeeper Denes Dibusz in awe, prompting him to draw parallels between Szoboszlai's impact and Messi's prowess during his prime at Barcelona.

Expressing his admiration, Dibusz stated, “You have the same feeling about him as when Lionel Messi was at his best in Barcelona a few years ago. When he made up his mind, he went down the field and scored.” Dibusz emphasized Szoboszlai's incredible skill, leadership qualities, and ability to elevate the team's performance, drawing parallels to Messi's influence on the field.

Szoboszlai's contributions in the Euro 2024 qualifiers are particularly significant for Hungary, showcasing his scoring prowess and leadership qualities. His impactful presence on the pitch has not gone unnoticed, with Dibusz highlighting his effectiveness and ability to inspire teammates.

The 23-year-old midfielder, who joined Liverpool from RB Leipzig in the summer, has seamlessly integrated into Jurgen Klopp's squad. Starting in every Premier League game, Szoboszlai has already notched up a goal and two assists. His recent performance for Hungary only adds to the anticipation surrounding his contributions for Liverpool, especially as they gear up for a crucial Premier League clash against Manchester City.

With only one point separating Liverpool and Manchester City at the top of the table, Dominik Szoboszlai's spectacular form becomes a significant asset for Klopp's side. As the Premier League title race heats up, Liverpool fans eagerly anticipate more standout performances from their Messi-esque star, hoping he can play a pivotal role in securing silverware for the club.