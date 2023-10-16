Cristiano Ronaldo, the iconic football sensation, has shared insights into his retirement plans, revealing he is not setting specific long-term targets, reported by GOAL. At 38 years old, Ronaldo continues to defy age, showcasing his brilliance on the field for Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr and leading Portugal with remarkable performances, notably in their successful Euro 2024 qualification campaign.

When questioned about his future, Ronaldo emphasized the importance of living in the present moment. He acknowledged the unpredictable nature of life, both personally and professionally, leading him to focus on enjoying the present rather than setting distant goals. While fans often speculate that he might play well into his 40s, Ronaldo remained noncommittal about his retirement age.

“Things have happened in my life, both on a personal and professional level, that make me think more in the short term nowadays. People say I’m going to play on until I’m 40 or 41 years old. I don’t set these targets” Ronaldo said.

Ronaldo's dedication to his craft and his impeccable physical condition have been pivotal in his sustained success. His ability to adapt and maintain peak performance suggests that he could continue playing for several more years. Despite his remarkable achievements and consistent goal-scoring prowess, Ronaldo remains grounded, cherishing each moment on the pitch.

Amidst these reflections, reports suggest Cristiano Ronaldo's aspiration to represent Portugal in the 2026 World Cup, which would extend his career beyond 40 years. His passion for the game, coupled with his unwavering commitment to self-improvement, indicates that the football world will continue to witness the magic of Ronaldo for years to come. As he navigates the twilight of his career, fans eagerly anticipate every match, savoring the brilliance of one of football's greatest legends.