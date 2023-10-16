Euro 2024 is shaping up to be an electrifying event, with several top-tier teams having already secured their spots in the tournament hosted by Germany, reported by GOAL. The competition, set to be the 17th edition of the European Championship, will feature 24 teams, each vying for the coveted title.

Germany, as the host nation, automatically clinched a place, marking their 14th appearance in the European Championship.

Belgium, under the guidance of Italian coach Domenico Tedesco, emerged as victors from Group F, securing their ticket to Euro 2024. Despite missing some key players from their ‘Golden Generation', Belgium remains a formidable force, promising a challenging performance in Germany.

France, a two-time European champion, breezed through Group B, defeating strong opponents like the Netherlands, Greece, and the Republic of Ireland. Spearheaded by stars like Kylian Mbappe, France enters the tournament as one of the favorites, provided they maintain their focus and determination.

Portugal, led by the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo, exhibited dominance in Group J, outclassing teams like Slovakia and Bosnia-Herzegovina. Portugal's qualification ensures their ninth appearance in the European Championship, with hopes high for Ronaldo to lead his team to victory once again.

Spain overcame initial challenges in Group A, securing their spot in Euro 2024 by defeating contenders like Scotland and Erling Haaland's Norway. The three-time European champions are on a mission to reclaim their former glory, relying on a blend of experienced players and promising young talents.

Scotland, after a remarkable qualification campaign that saw them triumph over Spain, Norway, Georgia, and Cyprus, is set for their fourth European Championship appearance. Their spirited performance demonstrates their determination to make an impact in the tournament.

Turkey navigated a challenging Group D, which included formidable opponents like Wales and Croatia. Despite setbacks, Turkey rebounded, led by standout players such as Cenk Tosun, Arda Guler, and Kerem Akturkoglu, earning their spot in Euro 2024.

As these teams prepare for the tournament, football enthusiasts worldwide eagerly anticipate a thrilling Euro 2024, where these nations will clash on the pitch, aiming for European supremacy.