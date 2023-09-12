Portugal demonstrated their ability to secure victories even without Cristiano Ronaldo, as they clinched a record-breaking 9-0 win over Luxembourg in a Euro 2024 qualifying match, reported by GOAL. Ronaldo, Portugal's star player, missed the game due to suspension after accumulating three yellow cards.

The Selecao showcased their attacking prowess with braces from Goncalo Inacio, Goncalo Ramos, and Diogo Jota. Additionally, Ricardo Horta, Bruno Fernandes, and Joao Felix each contributed a goal to complete the rout.

Roberto Martinez, the Portugal manager, expressed his satisfaction with the team's performance, highlighting that they are well-prepared to win matches even when Ronaldo is absent. He acknowledged Ronaldo's crucial role in the squad, emphasizing his contagious work ethic and valuable contributions to the team.

Martinez told reporters after the Luxembourg match, “No. Cristiano is a very important part of this team, Pepe too. They have a contagious level and way of working and give our team important value. We need to give opportunities, and Gonçalo Ramos and Jota showed what they can do. Ronaldo has experience and a special way of being; we don't need to create doubts or comparisons. This team is prepared to win without Cristiano too.”

Portugal's resounding victory against Luxembourg marked their largest international win to date. With this win, Portugal has accumulated 18 points from six matches, securing the top spot in Group J.

While Cristiano Ronaldo was absent from the national team, he has returned to Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia and is set to resume action on Saturday against Al-Raed. Portugal's convincing performance without Ronaldo serves as a testament to their depth and ability to adapt, boding well for their Euro 2024 campaign.