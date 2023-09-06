Cristiano Ronaldo, the evergreen football legend, returned to Portugal duty with a beaming smile as he joined his national team in preparation for the upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers, reported by GOAL.

Ronaldo, who is set to make his 201st international appearance, will lead the Portuguese charge against Slovakia on Friday. Under the guidance of manager Roberto Martinez, the team is determined to secure a victory and extend their lead at the top of Group J.

A bejegyzés megtekintése az Instagramon Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) által megosztott bejegyzés

In a glimpse of the team's camaraderie, Ronaldo shared a couple of pictures on his Instagram account. In one snapshot, he was captured sharing a light-hearted moment with teammates Otavio, Ruben Dias, Bruno Fernandes, Joao Felix, and Bernardo Silva. In another, he was seen participating in a shooting practice drill.

Despite being 38 years old, Ronaldo continues to demonstrate his incredible football prowess. He recently clinched the Arab Club Champions Cup with his club, Al-Nassr, and is off to a spectacular start in the 2023-24 Saudi Pro League season, boasting six goals and four assists in just four appearances.

The football icon is keen to maintain his excellent form during the upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers, with the ultimate goal of adding to his remarkable tally of 123 international goals. Following the match against Slovakia, Portugal will take on Luxembourg on September 11. Ronaldo has previously scored an impressive 11 goals against Luxembourg, making it his highest goal tally against any international opponent.

As Cristiano Ronaldo rejoins the Portuguese national squad, fans are eagerly anticipating more breathtaking moments and records to be broken by the football maestro in his continued pursuit of excellence on the international stage.