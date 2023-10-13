The football world is abuzz with speculation as Kylian Mbappe, PSG‘s prized forward, has decided to prolong the suspense regarding his future at the French club, reported by GOAL. After an unexpected agreement with PSG, where Mbappe expressed a willingness to entertain the idea of staying while ensuring PSG a transfer fee if he departs, the star player has chosen to defer any decisions about his Real Madrid move until the end of PSG's European campaign.

One of the most sought-after talents in the sport, Mbappe has been a subject of intense interest from Real Madrid, who have pursued him in previous transfer windows. Despite this interest, Mbappe has twice turned down Los Blancos, leaving his future shrouded in uncertainty. PSG, keen to retain their star player, has persistently offered contract extensions, hoping to convince Mbappe to continue his journey with the Parisian club.

In the meantime, football fans can anticipate an exciting clash as Mbappe dons the French national team jersey against the Netherlands in a crucial Euro 2024 qualifying fixture. As the game unfolds, enthusiasts will be watching closely, wondering if Mbappe's performance on the international stage might influence his decision-making process.

For PSG, the upcoming Champions League fixture against Milan on October 25 holds significant importance. After a recent setback against Newcastle in the group stage, PSG aims to bounce back with a strong performance, showcasing their resilience and determination on the European stage.

With Kylian Mbappe's decision on hold until the culmination of PSG's European campaign, the football community remains on the edge of their seats, eagerly awaiting news of his next move. The delay only adds to the intrigue, leaving fans and pundits alike speculating about the potential twists and turns in this high-stakes transfer saga.