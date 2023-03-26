England and Ukraine battle it out in the Euro 2024 Qualifying matches! Catch the Euro 2024 Qualifiers odds series here, featuring our England-Ukraine prediction and pick.

England tallied a 2-1 victory over Italy despite having possession in just 42% of the match. Efforts from Harry Kane and Declan Rice were enough to dispel Italy. The Englishmen hope to get another victory at Wembley Stadium.

Ukraine won 2-0 three days earlier against Brentford’s Under-23 team. Oleksandr Svatok and Heorhii Sudakov marked their names in Ukraine’s scoresheet. The Ukrainians hope to get good results in their first match here in Qualification Group C.

Here are the England-Ukraine soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Euro 2024 Qualifiers Odds: England-Ukraine Odds

England: -500

Ukraine: +1100

Draw: +500

Over 2.5 Goals: -150

Under 2.5 Goals: +124

How to Watch England vs. Ukraine

TV: DAZN

Stream: fuboTV, ViX+

Time: 12 PM ET / 9 PM PT

*Watch soccer LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why England Can Beat Ukraine

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Three Lions are the fifth-ranked team in the world. Stars from the English Premier League dominate the roster, led by Harry Kane. Less than two months after becoming the greatest goalscorer in the history of Tottenham Hotspur, Harry Kane now stands alone at the top of the England goal-scoring charts with 54 goals, leaving Wayne Rooney behind with what turned out to be the winning goal against Italy in midweek. It was the Three Lions’ first victory in Italy since 1961, which puts them at the top of the group. That should give them a jolt of confidence early in this qualifying campaign.

The Three Lions have already assumed their role as table-toppers in Group C. Ahead of North Macedonia on away goals scored after one game, England takes to the field at Wembley aiming to record an 11th European Championship qualifying home win on the bounce, having prevailed in 10 such fixtures since drawing 2-2 with Switzerland in 2011.

Gareth Southgate and company are playing just their second game this year after the World Cup. They topped Group B of the 2-22 World Cup, winning against Iran and Wales while notching a goalless draw with the USA. They proceeded to the knockout stage, making easy work on Senegal before falling to would-be finalists and 2018 World Cup winners France.

Only a minute after being booked for taking too long on a throw-in, Luke Shaw received his suspension orders for a challenge on Retegui, so Ben Chilwell should cover for the absent Manchester United man here. A worrying sight for Borussia Dortmund fans, Jude Bellingham limped off the field late on and will need assessing ahead of this contest. Meanwhile, Reece James has pulled out as he continues an assessment of an ongoing injury problem.

Given the quick turnaround from their flight home, Southgate may ponder a few more alterations, with the likes of Kieran Trippier, Jordan Henderson, and Phil Foden under consideration for starts.

Why Ukraine Can Beat England

Ukraine is ranked 26th in the FIFA Men’s world rankings. Ukraine narrowly missed out on qualification for the 2022 World Cup, losing to a Gareth Bale-inspired Wales at an emotional UEFA play-off final.

Before resigning in January, then-manager Oleksandr Petrakov coached Ukraine through a mediocre UEFA Nations League campaign. Ukraine had an inconsistent run in their Nations League campaign last year, comfortably beating Armenia 3-0 and 5-0 but taking only one point from two matches with Scotland and four points from two games with Ireland. Ukraine finished second behind Steve Clarke and the Scots in their group in League B – failing to earn promotion back to League A.

Ukraine will need their groove as they have not played since the Nations League in September. Bookmarkers and analysts predict that the Blue and Yellow are unlikely to cause England too many problems in the capital, having lost 4-0 when these sides last met in the quarter-finals of the last European Championship. However, the Ukrainians have some talented footballers available to play in this match.

Now under the temporary tutelage of 41-year-old caretaker boss Ruslan Rotan – a former 100-cap international – Ukraine begin their quest to qualify for the Euros for the fourth time in a row. They are slotted in Group C, which features high-caliber teams like England, Italy, North Macedonia, and Malta.

Ukraine will be looking at Mykhailo Mudryk and captain Oleksandr Zinchenko to set the tone as they kick off their campaign to qualify for Germany next summer. The 22-year-old winger has not lived up to expectations yet for Chelsea but is still a threat to England’s defense, while Zinchenko brings plenty of experience with him. Everton defender Vitalii Mykolenko is another young addition looking to make a mark. Andriy Lunin, 24, has three clean sheets in six appearances with Real Madrid and is the heir apparent to superstar goalie Thibaut Courtois with the Spanish giants.

Ukraine captain Andriy Yarmolenko is a doubt due to a hamstring issue. First-choice center back Illya Zabarnyi and Yukhym Konoplya pulled out of the squad with injuries, along with goalkeeper Dmytro Riznyk.

Final England-Ukraine Prediction & Pick

The Englishmen have some groove going into this game, thanks to their World Cup, Premier League, and other England-based and European-tourney duties. Ukraine is not one team to underestimate, but the advantage in experience, talent, form, and momentum points toward the Three Lions. Back the hosts to dismantle the Blue and Yellow

Final England-Ukraine Prediction & Pick: England (-500), Over 2.5 goals (-150)