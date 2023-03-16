Freiburg dukes it out with Juventus! Catch the Europa League odds series here, featuring our Freiburg-Juventus prediction and pick.

Freiburg is making a gradual rise in Germany’s Bundesliga, and they wish to get a potential trophy in this competition. Freiburg topped Group G and was unbeaten in six games, getting ahead of Nantes, Qarabag, and Olympiacos.

After a third-place finish in the Champions League Group H alongside Benfica, Paris Saint-Germain, and Maccabi Haifa, Juve was sent to the Europa League where they dominated over Nantes. Juventus looks to make a good outing in the European competition and hopes to win this tourney, which it last won in the 1992-1993 season.

Here are the Freiburg-Juventus soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Europa League Odds: Freiburg-Juventus Odds

Freiburg: +210

Juventus: +135

Draw: +210

Over 2.5 Goals: +140

Under 2.5 Goals: -172

How to Watch Freiburg vs. Juventus

TV: N/A

Stream: Paramount+, ViX, ViX+

Time: 1:45 PM ET / 10:45 AM PT

Why Freiburg Can Beat Juventus

Freiburg has never reached the last 16 of the Europa League or played in Italy, and will now go head-to-head with the most successful Serie A side in history. This will be Freiburg’s second meeting with Juventus. They are surely having revenge in mind after a disappointing 1-0 loss back in the Allianz Stadium. That game just saw the German team attempt one shot throughout the 90+5 minutes. Freiburg recovered in the Bundesliga with a 2-1 victory over TSG Hoffenheim.

Freiburg must take inspiration from their GrouoG run. They are one of just three teams to go undefeated through the group phase – winning four times in the process. The Black Forest Club has featured only sporadically in either the UEFA Cup or Europa League but is enjoying its best run this season. Under maverick coach Christian Streich, who has been in charge since 2011, they have lost only five times all season long in the Bundesliga.

Streich’s side has recently slipped outside the Bundesliga’s top four. Freiburg is fifth in the German domestic table, tied with RB Leipzig and Union berlin with 45 points, while Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are seven and five points ahead. An impressive tally of 45 points after 24 games represent a new club record for Die Breisgauer, who will now seek to continue their improbable progress on the continent.

Freiburg is used to playing without the ball, as their 48.5% percent possession ranks in the middle of the Bundesliga. However, when they take possession of the ball, they surge forward, with the fourth-most final third passes in the German top flight. Freiburg performed far better in the Europa League, tallying 13.0 total shots, 5.4 successful dribbles, and 4.0 corner kicks in seven games while keeping a 54.3% ball possession rate. They have also kept three clean sheets while committing 20.4 tackles, 10.1 interceptions, 14.1 clearances, and 3.1 saves in those games on average. Michael Gregoritsch has three goals in the Europa League while Christian Gunter has two assists. Vincenzo Grifo has three goal contributions for Breisgau-Brasilianer.

The Breisgau Brazilians will be playing this match with Daniel-Kofi Kyereh sitting out. Lucas Holer, Vincenzo Grifo, and Roland Sallai are set the spearhead the attack. Lukas Kubler, Maximilian Eggestein, Nicolas Hofler, and Christian Guner will need to make more work as the starting midfielders.

Why Juventus Can Beat Freiburg

Juventus are in now in the top seven of Italy’s top flight. A 15-point deduction currently gives them 38 points, which is good as they still finish above the top half in Italy’s domestic competition. They still have at least five points to dethrone Atalanta to secure a top-six slot in the Serie A to contend for European competition next campaign. They have fielded 44 goals while conceding 22, giving them a +22 goal differential.

From February, Juve only lost once, which was a tight 1-0 loss against Roma in the Serie A. The Bianconeri are 8-1-1 in their last 10 games, which is good considering that they are still contending in the Serie A, Europa League, and Coppa Italia.

The Zebras will be super motivated to snatch the win as visitors. Juventus has six wins and two draws in 12 away games, giving them the fifth-best travel record that resulted in 20 points. In Serie A, Dusan Vlahovic leads the Zebras with eight goals while Filip Kostic has eight assists. Adrien Rabiot has nine goal involvements while Angel Di Maria has eight goal contributions. In three matches in the Europa League, they have scored five goals; Di Maria leads the team with four-goal involvements.

Arkadiusz Milik, Alex Sandro, and Paul Pogba are absent from Massimiliano Allegri’s squad. Di Maria, Kaio Jorge, Leonardo Bonucci, and Federico Chiesa are doubtful to make an appearance.

Juve will need to match or exceed their Europa League stats of 17.7 total shots, 4.0 corners, and 1.7 goals per game if they are to win this match. They are also making 15.0 tackles, 9.0 interceptions, 20.7 clearances, and 1.3 saves, defensive stats that are good for an offensive team like them. Mattia De Sciglio, Daniele Rugani, and Danilo will make the most of these numbers as Juve’s back three. Wojciech Szczesny will start as the goalkeeper for Juve.

Final Freiburg-Juventus Prediction & Pick

Freiburg will not back down from Juventus. However, the Italians have the advantage of class, experience, and form and they will take the game away from the Germans.

Final Freiburg-Juventus Prediction & Pick: Juventus (+135)