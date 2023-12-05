ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Evansville Purple Aces take on the BYU Cougars. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Evansville BYU prediction and pick. Find how to watch Evansville BYU.

The Evansville Purple Aces and BYU Cougars have combined to lose just one game through one month of play in this college basketball season. How many people thought that would be the case when they saw this game on the schedule? BYU looks much improved from last season, having already defeated San Diego State, Arizona State, and North Carolina State — three NCAA Tournament teams from last season — plus all the other opponents on their schedule. BYU has won multiple neutral-site games as well, which should help the Cougars' metrics as they continue with their season. Coach Mark Pope has been able to get more from his offense this season than he did one year ago. BYU has better shooters and is pushing the pace more. This was particularly in evidence in Las Vegas on Thanksgiving weekend, when the Cougars rallied past N.C. State and took care of Arizona State. This is a potent team and a deeper one than last season's group. BYU's defense doesn't have to be amazing to win games. It just has to be moderately competent.

Evansville's only stumble this season came against Missouri State. Otherwise, the Purple Aces have handled their business. In their last five games, the Purple Aces have won two overtime games, against Chattanooga and Northern Iowa. When tested and placed under immense in-game pressure this season, Evansville has responded really well. It will be fascinating to see what this 7-1 team can offer against unbeaten BYU in a surprisingly relevant game on the Tuesday night college hoops slate.

Here are the Evansville-BYU College Basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Evansville-BYU Odds

Evansville Purple Aces: +24.5 (-110)

BYU Cougars: -24.5 (-110)

Over: 151.5 (-110)

Under: 151.5 (-110)

How To Watch Evansville vs BYU

Time: 9:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm PT

TV: ESPN Plus / Big 12 Network

Stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Evansville Could Cover the Spread

This is a good team getting 24.5 points on the spread. BYU has handled some major tests, which is a credit to the Cougars, but BYU might be a little mentally drained and not fully focused on the task at hand. That's not an indictment of BYU, merely a reflection of a reality we often see as we get into the month of December. With final exams and pre-Christmas preparations going on, college basketball teams often drift in the two to three weeks before Christmas Day. They lack 100-percent energy and don't fully regather their focus until conference play begins with the new year. If BYU plays one bad half, it won't lose the game outright, but that's all Evansville would need to cover the very large spread.

Why BYU Could Cover the Spread

The Cougars are giving 24.5 points because they score more than 90 points in a lot of their games. They pile up numbers with 3-point shooting and a fast pace. They will collect a lot of possessions, they are capable of scoring in bunches, and they are going to extend the game. When betting on a favorite, you want that favored team to get as many possessions as possible. BYU fits the profile of a favorite you want to bet on with a large spread involved.

Final Evansville-BYU Prediction & Pick

This is a great game in which to wait for the first few minutes. If Evansville falls behind quickly by 10, you could get Evansville at +35 points. Or, if Evansville starts well, you might be able to get BYU -11.5 or something like that midway through the first half. As is, you will want to stay away from the pregame spread and see what develops for a live play.



Final Evansville-BYU Prediction & Pick: Evansville +24.5