Everton fans are gearing up for a weekend of protest, sending a clear message to the Premier League that they believe the club has been unfairly targeted with a 10-point deduction. The penalty, imposed last week due to Everton's breach of profit and sustainability regulations, has triggered a strong backlash from the passionate Toffees supporters.

Ahead of Everton's upcoming clash against Manchester United on November 26, fans are preparing demonstrations to voice their discontent. While the club has expressed its intent to appeal the sanction, supporters' groups are using this incident to call for broader reforms within the Premier League.

Dave Kelly, Chair of the Everton Fan Advisory Board, emphasized that the protests are just the beginning of a sustained effort for change. Kelly stated, “We will show a worldwide audience on Sunday the Premier League has picked on the wrong club in Everton, and the wrong place in Goodison Park. But this is just the first page and first chapter of what will be an extremely long book, we won’t be going anywhere, any time soon.”

Beyond the immediate frustration with the 10-point deduction, Everton fans are advocating for a more significant transformation in English football. The recent announcement by the UK government to introduce an independent regulator for overseeing the domestic game aligns with the calls for change, and Kelly supports expediting the implementation of this new regulation.

With the upcoming match against Manchester United providing a prominent platform, Everton fans aim to express their discontent and push for reforms that will bring football back on the straight and narrow. The atmosphere at Goodison Park on Sunday is expected to be charged, with a planned 10th-minute mass protest adding to the intensity of the occasion.