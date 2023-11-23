Manchester United faces the possibility of losing their spot in the Champions League next season following Sir Jim Ratcliffe's takeover

Manchester United faces the possibility of losing their coveted spot in the Champions League next season following Sir Jim Ratcliffe's anticipated acquisition of a minority investment in the club, reported by GOAL. Ratcliffe is set to pay £1.25 billion for a 25% share at Old Trafford in the coming days, a move eagerly welcomed by fans aiming to diminish the Glazer family's influence. However, this ownership shift could present unforeseen challenges for United's European aspirations.

The complication arises from Ratcliffe's existing ownership of the French team Nice, currently trailing Paris Saint-Germain by one point in the Ligue 1 standings. To secure a place in the redesigned Champions League, Manchester United would need to at least match Nice's position in the Premier League standings, provided they finish in the top four by the season's end.

If Nice were to finish fourth, United would not be eligible for the Europa League either. The Red Devils' only potential avenue for European competition would be securing the sixth position and hoping for either Newcastle or Liverpool to win the Carabao Cup, granting them direct entry to the Europa Conference League.

The ripple effect of Jim Ratcliffe's investment extends to Manchester City, United's neighbors, and their potential impact on FIFA regulations. Girona, City Football Group's Spanish sister club currently leading La Liga ahead of traditional powerhouses Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Atletico Madrid, faces a similar situation. Girona would need to outperform Manchester City in La Liga to secure a spot in the Champions League next season.

As the drama unfolds, Nice is set to face Toulouse on Saturday, November 25, while Manchester United gears up for a clash against Everton on Sunday, with the Toffees aiming to recover from their recent 10-point deduction. The evolving ownership landscape adds a layer of complexity to the race for European qualification in the Premier League.