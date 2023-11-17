The Premier League is grappling with outraged fans calling for severe penalties against Manchester City and Chelsea amid Everton's punishment

The Premier League is grappling with a plethora of demands from fans calling for severe penalties against football powerhouses Manchester City and Chelsea, echoing the recent 10-point deduction imposed on Everton for breaching Profitability and Sustainability Rules. The football community was rocked by Everton's substantial punishment, plunging the team into the relegation zone and triggering widespread discussions about the potential consequences for other clubs found in violation.

The outcry has been particularly pronounced on social media platforms, with supporters emphasizing the need for even harsher penalties if Manchester City and Chelsea are proven to have flouted financial regulations. The ongoing investigation into Manchester City, accused of 115 breaches of Premier League regulations spanning from 2009 to 2018, and Chelsea's scrutiny over financial dealings linked to former owner Roman Abramovich, have heightened the stakes.

Suggestions from fans range from advocating for relegation to the fifth tier of English football to stripping both clubs of trophies won in recent years. The passionate response reflects a growing sentiment among football enthusiasts that financial fairness and adherence to regulations should be paramount, even for the most successful clubs.

Everton's decision to appeal the 10-point deduction further fuels the discourse, setting the stage for potential legal battles and underscoring the complexities involved in navigating financial regulations in elite football. The Premier League's uncompromising stance with Everton establishes a precedent, intensifying expectations for stringent consequences in the cases of Manchester City and Chelsea.

While the investigations are ongoing, the league faces the delicate challenge of balancing financial integrity with the competitive landscape. The fervent calls from fans highlight a collective demand for accountability, signaling a new era where transparency and adherence to financial rules are non-negotiable aspects of the sport's governance.