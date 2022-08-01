Every spin-off project Game of Thrones fans need to know more about

House of the Dragon is almost upon us. Fans of the franchise will soon head back to Westeros after the final episode of Game of Thrones aired three years ago. The great thing here is that this isn’t the only series that’s set to come out in the coming years. In fact, there are a couple of ideas that will certainly be worthy of attention once they have been announced. We take a deep dive down below into every spin-off project that can come forth from the GoT franchise.

Game of Thrones spin-off projects fans need to know

House of the Dragon

Premiering this month, House of the Dragon holds the distinction of being the first spin-off project to be actually developed into a full-fledged series by HBO. The show itself revolves around House Targaryen during the peak of its power hundreds of years before the events of Game of Thrones.

All the dragons roar as one.

The #HOTD trailer has arrived. pic.twitter.com/ug7ESvpg8U — House of the Dragon (@HouseofDragon) July 20, 2022

In it, GoT fans will see how the Dance of Dragons plays out, a civil war between two opposing factions of House Targaryen. This will lead to a bloody conflict that will pull every major house in Westeros and change its political landscape forever.

Ten Thousand Ships

Set 1,000 years before Game of Thrones, Ten Thousand Ships follows Princess Nymeria and how her actions founded the kingdom of Dorne. Known as the most popular ancestor of House Martell, this potential spin-off project aims to tell the story of how the princess gave the order for all her ships to be burned once her army arrived on Dorne from Essos. This act won Nymeria a place in history, which was evident when Arya named her dire wolf after her.

According to George R. R. Martin, the move that Nymeria made is actually the working title of this prequel – Ten Thousand Ships. He also revealed that Amanda Segel has already been tapped as the showrunner and has delivered a couple of drafts for the potential series.

The Sea Snake

Back in March of 2021, news came out that HBO was developing a spin-off show that revolved around Corlys Velaryon, considered as the greatest seafarer in the history of the Seven Kingdoms. With The Sea Snake as the working title, this show would deal with his adventures and what his place in Westeros is.

i would like to remind everyone that a new “Game of Thrones” is coming but literally nothing about it matters besides the Sea Snake #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/0yqMfC5Xl9 — Baron Agatha “He Who Remains” Belova (@historyofthemcu) July 28, 2021

The thing is, there’s already a Corlys Velaryon in House of the Dragon, portrayed by Steve Toussaint. It’s not yet known whether this series will be shown alongside House of the Dragon, which will have Toussaint working double-duty for both shows, or not. What was revealed, though, is that The Mentalist creator Bruno Heller is already working on the pilot script for his Game of Thrones prequel.

The Tales of Dunk and Egg

Decades before Robert’s Rebellion, there lived a knight called Sir Duncan the Tall who took on Egg as his squire. That same lad will grow up to be King Aegon V and the adventures he had with Duncan went on to become the stuff of legends.

What is the Tales of Dunk and Egg on HBO, and how will it be different from Game of Thrones? pic.twitter.com/wqlHlcXl0f — Winter is Coming (@WiCnet) December 3, 2021

The Tales of Dunk and Egg was among the earliest projects to be rumored for development. Martin revealed that the working title for this series is A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms with The Hedge Knight coming in at a close second. The A Song of Ice and Fire novels author also said in his blog that the potential Game of Thrones spin-off project is going to be helmed by Steve Conrad and he’s determined to do a faithful adaption of the stories.

Flea Bottom series

Among all the rumored projects related to Game of Thrones, one set in Flea Bottom seems to be the most obscure. All that’s known is that it’s set in the slums of King’s Landing and will revolve around its residents. As of this time, there are no concrete details yet to this potential series.

The Golden Empire

While all the other rumored shows are live-action, The Golden Empire can potentially be done using animation. If this idea comes to life, it would be the first in the Game of Thrones franchise to do so.

Set in the far reaches of Yi Ti, in the eastern part of Essos, Martin has admitted that he can’t reveal much about this rumored Game of Thrones spin-off project. What he can say, though, is that things are moving very fast on the development of this rumored project.

Jon Snow

Without including House of the Dragon, the potential for all the rumored projects mentioned above is definitely there. The thing is, they can also be set aside once a Jon Snow series has been greenlit.

Jon Snow through the seasons pic.twitter.com/kElNrFkEhI — Jon Snow Scenes (@ScenesSnow) July 28, 2022

According to several news outlets, Kit Harrington is reportedly attached to reprise his role as Jon Snow and it would take place after the events of Game of Thrones. If it does get the greenlight, this will serve as the first sequel to the popular show, which ended in 2019.

With House of the Dragon paving the way, it’s expected that a number of these rumored projects will make their way to the small screen sooner than later. When it does, expect Game of Thrones fans to build up all the hype and momentum to keep the overall franchise alive in the years to come.