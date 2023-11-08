The Genshin Impact Version 4.2 update adds playable characters Furina and Charlotte, a continuation of the Main Story, and more.

Genshin Impact Version 4.2 is finally here bringing two new characters including the Hydro Archon Furina, the continuation of the Traveler's adventures in Fontaine, and many more! Check out everything new in the Genshin Impact Version 4.2 update here.

Genshin Impact Version 4.2 Update – “Masquerade of the Guilty”

The Genshin Impact Version 4.2 Update is now live.

Compensation Details

Maintenance Compensation: Primogems ×300 (60 Primogems per hour the servers are down)

Compensation for Issue With Neuvillette's Lv. 6 Constellation Effect: Primogems ×100

Compensation for Other Issue Fixes: Primogems ×300 (Please refer to the relevant compensation mail for more details)

New Character – Furina

One lie always follows another, and so “justice” awaits inescapably at the end. The ignorant see this as some kind of farce. But if they trace back to the source, they inevitably realize that they began by deceiving themselves.

— A disordered fable left in someone's dream by Mage “N”

“Endless Solo of Solitude” Furina is a 5-star Hydro Sword character. Furina, or Focalors as she introduced herself, greeted the Traveler the first time they touched Fontaine waters.

New Character – Charlotte

Fontaine’s famous newspaper The Steambird has a veritable legion of reporters it can call upon, each with their own area of expertise. Some specialize in celebrity gossip, others follow the word on the street, while others still focus on political affairs…

But among them all, there is one that stands head and shoulders above the rest thanks to her seemingly boundless reserve of energy and perseverance — the inimitable Charlotte.

“Lens of Verity” Charlotte is a 4-star Cryo character wielding a Catalyst. This makes her the first 4-star Cryo Catalyst and the second one overall, with the first one being Wriothesley who was released one version prior.

New Weapon – Splendor of Tranquil Waters (5-star Sword)

“A scepter around which swirls pure water. In days long past, it once symbolized the highest authority over the seas.”

Dawn and Dusk by the Lake (refinement 1)

When the equipping character's current HP increases or decreases, Elemental Skill DMG dealt will be increased by 8% for 6s. Max 3 stacks. This effect can be triggered once every 0.2s. When other party members' current HP increases or decreases, the equipping character's Max HP will be increased by 14% for 6s. Max 2 stacks. This effect can be triggered once every 0.2s. The aforementioned effects can be triggered even if the wielder is off-field.

New Weapon – Sword of Narzissenkreuz (4-star Sword)

“A sword whose power faded when the story ended. It will now embark upon a new journey with the power that remains within it, which commemorates a certain great dream.”

Hero's Blade (refinement 1)

When the equipping character does not have an Arkhe: When Normal Attacks, Charged Attacks, or Plunging Attacks strike, a Pneuma or Ousia energy blast will be unleashed, dealing 160% of ATK as DMG. This effect can be triggered once every 12s. The energy blast type is determined by the current type of the Sword of Narzissenkreuz.

New Main Story Quest: Archon Quest Chapter IV: Act V “Masquerade of the Guilty”

Quest Unlock Criteria:

Reach Adventure Rank 40 or above

Complete Archon Quest Chapter IV: Act IV “Cataclysm's Quickening”

After the Version 4.2 update, Archon Quest Chapter IV: Act V “Masquerade of the Guilty” will be permanently available.

New Story Quest: Furina's Story Quest – Animula Choragi Chapter: Act I “The Little Oceanid”

Permanently available after the Version 4.2 update

Quest Unlock Criteria:

Reach Adventure Rank 40 or above

Complete Archon Quest Chapter IV: Act V “Masquerade of the Guilty”

New Trounce Domain – All-Devouring Narwhal

Attack this boss to draw its hostility. Once this builds to its limit, the creature will devour the character. Defeating the dark shadow within its belly will deal significant DMG and cause it to fall into a weakened state.

New Field Boss – Hydro Tulpa

A humanoid monster formed from the agglomeration of water.

During the challenge, small Half-Tulpas will constantly appear and fight against their opponents. The Hydro Tulpa will absorb these Half-Tulpas into itself to grow stronger. You can use attacks or Elemental Reactions to disrupt this absorption process.

Other Genshin Impact 4.2 Update Details

New Recipes:

Café Lutece, Fontaine: La Lettre a Focalors, Blubber Profiterole

New Character Specialty Dishes:

Furina's specialty: “Pour la Justice”

Charlotte's specialty: “Exclusive Scoop: Gourmet Column”

New Achievement categories such as “Fontaine: Dance of the Dew-White Springs (III),” and new Achievements added to the “Wonders of the World” category.

Adds some prompts for loading screens.

New Namecards:

“Furina: Banquet”: Reward for reaching Friendship 10 with Furina

“Charlotte: Exclusive”: Reward for reaching Friendship 10 with Charlotte

“Travel Notes: Whirling Waltz”: Reward obtained via the BP system

“Fontaine: Completeness”: Reward for completing all achievements under “Fontaine: Dance of the Dew-White Springs (III)”

New Fish: Maintenance Mek: Gold Leader

Adds Set 27 of “Paimon's Paintings” chat emojis.

New Gadget “Special Analysis Zoom Lens”: after equipping this accessory, a normal Kamera can quickly adjust its focus.

Obtained after completing the World Quest “The Long-Failed ‘Graph Adversarial Technology'…” after completing the event “Graph Adversarial Technology Experiment Log.”

Increases custom marker limit to 200, and adds the batch marker deletion feature.

Adds the “Trounce Domain: Quick Challenge” function: once you reach Adventure Rank 40, you can Quick Challenge locked Trounce Domains through your Adventurer Handbook in Single Player Mode.

Adds the “Lower Difficulty” feature for Domains containing powerful enemies in quests: this feature can be activated by voluntarily leaving the Domain or after failing the challenge. The next time you start this challenge, you will start at the lower difficulty.

Fountain of Lucine: Increase in the Level Cap of Fountain of Lucine to Level 40.

“Genius Invokation TCG” Gameplay Update:

New Character Cards: Dori, Nilou, Baizhu, and their corresponding Talent cards.

New invitation duels and guest challenges added to the Player List.

New Action Cards: “Shadow of the Sand King,” “Ocean-Hued Clam,” “Stormterror's Lair,” “Lyresong,” and “In Every House a Stove.”

Adds “Deck Sharing Code” feature: in the “Edit” or “Preview Deck” menu, you can view the share code of the current deck or use the share code to import a corresponding deck, create a new deck or overwrite the current deck.

The maximum number of decks in the “Deck List” will be increased to 20. The initial deck limit as well as the deck limit unlocked by increasing Player Level will be increased to 4.

Adds the “Accelerate Duel” function:

The new “Accelerate Duel” feature will be available in the Settings interface during duels.

Once enabled, dice roll animations, round hints, and other interface animations will be accelerated.

The Forge Realm's Temper is once again available. The theme of this edition is “The Forge Realm's Temper: Endless Swarm”:

Defeat endless waves of enemies during the rounds in “The Forge Realm's Temper: Endless Swarm” to accrue score.

After you complete the stage battle, you will gain a score and the corresponding rewards based on the highest score you got in the stage.

Different stages will contain different special rules that grant buffs. Use these rules well to fight more effectively.

Adjustments and Optimizations in Genshin Impact 4.2

When the current quest requires you to complete other quests first, or if certain quest elements are occupied by other quests, you can click “View Details” on the Quest screen to view the prerequisites and redirect to the corresponding quests.

On the Story Quests and Hangout Events screens, if a quest requires you to complete prerequisite quests before you can accept it, you can click to view the prerequisites and redirect to the corresponding quests.

Unlocking and accepting Story Quests will now become two separate steps.

Beryl Region in Fontaine now has a new Teleport Waypoint. Adjusts the number of Teleport Waypoints required to unlock the achievement “Font of All Waters (I).” The original total number of Teleport Waypoints required to be unlocked is 39, and is now adjusted to 40 (if the achievement has been completed, the completion status of the achievement remains unchanged).

Optimizes the display logic employed between certain creature names and HP.

Optimizes touchscreen, keyboard and mouse controls for the scroll bar in certain interfaces (Inventory, Character, Craft, Forge, Quest) with the addition of a response area to the shaft of the scroll bar with support for scrolling to a specific position.

Optimizes the formatting of the Living Beings category of the Archive in order to support the display of longer text.

Optimizes the display method for some reading materials.

Optimizes the interactivity and performance of the Map interface:

Hints of the same kind will now be consolidated in the top-left corner of the Map.

A button has been added for Spiral Abyss reward hints in the top-left corner of the Map: this button will be displayed whenever you have any Star's Bounty rewards to be collected from the current Spiral Abyss.

If tapping the layer icons on the right of the Multi-Layered Map causes the selected map layers to exceed the display area of the screen, the Map will be automatically centered.

Optimizes the display rules for some red dots.

Red dots will now appear less frequently on interface icons.

Some red dots will not reappear when a change in the login device occurs.

Stellar Reunion

Adds a general update of the system interface with the addition of a separate way to access Events.

Adds “Reunion Locales,” for which rewards can be collected upon completion of corresponding Expedition Quests.

Updates “Homeward Path,” for which rewards can be collected upon completion of corresponding Archon Quests.

Updates “Reunion Blessing,” for which “Stellar Reunion” daily double drop opportunities increase from 3 to 4 times, with the total number of opportunities increasing from 21 times to 28 times.

Adds “Returning Companions,” for which 3 “Returning Companions” opportunities will be available during “Stellar Reunion.” Unlocking Story Quests or Hangout Events will consume uses of “Returning Companions” instead of Story Keys.

Adds “Current Wish,” where current Wish characters will be on display.

Updates “Passage of Time” rewards.

Removes the original “Reunion Rewards” screen, and merges its rewards into those of other modules.

Genius Invokation TCG

Standardizes typography and phrasings for Genius Invokation TCG card descriptions.

Optimizes the interactivity logic of the Genius Invokation TCG interface: Optimizes the display and red dot rules for Tavern Challenges. Now displays the number of cards you own and the purchase limit when buying cards. Optimizes the response area for Elemental Tuning during matches. Optimizes some pop-up windows, prompts, and icons in the system.



Audio

Adjusts the frequency for the triggering of characters' “When It Rains” voice lines.

Adjusts the Korean and Japanese voice lines and corresponding text for certain quests.

Other

Expands effective area of the acceleration current for the objective “Ride the winds to defeat Dvalin,” in the Archon Quest “A Long Shot” in Prologue: Act III “Song of the Dragon and Freedom.”

Drops and Materials added between Versions 3.3 to 4.2 can now be placed in the Parametric Transformer, with new development items amongst the converted products.

Optimizes shoulder posture animation for some humanoid enemies or NPCs.

Bug Fixes and Genius Invokation TCG Balance Updates

The Bug Fixes and Genius Invokation TCG Balance Changes can be found on the official Genshin Impact Version 4.2 Update Details.