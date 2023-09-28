The Hydro Archon Furina, also known as Focalors, will be playable in Genshin Impact Version 4.2. Check out Furina's Materials, Skills, Talents, Constellations, and more.

Furina Details

One lie always follows another, and so “justice” awaits inescapably at the end. The ignorant see this as some kind of farce. But if they trace back to the source, they inevitably realize that they began by deceiving themselves.

— A disordered fable left in someone's dream by Mage “N”

“Endless Solo of Solitude” Furina is a 5-star Hydro character that will be playable on Genshin Impact Version 4.2. Unofficial sources suggest that she will be using a Sword. Furina, or Focalors as she introduced herself, greeted the Traveler the first time they touched Fontaine waters.

Her Ascension Stat is Bonus CRIT Rate, earning up to 19.2% on max Ascension. Her birthday is currently unknown. Her Constellation, Animula Choragi, means “Little Soul Conductor.”

Who are the Furina voice actors?

Furina's English voice actress is Amber Lee Connors, known for her roles as I-No (Guilty Gear Strive), Komi Shouko (Komi-san Can't Communicate), and Pieck Finger (Attack on Titan series).

Meanwhile, Minase Inori voices Furina. Minase is a prominent voice actor, with roles like Rem (Re:Zero – Starting Life in Another World), Itsuki Nakano (The Quintessential Quintuplets), and Hestia (Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?) under her belt.

Furina Ascension Materials

The following materials are needed to ascend and level Furina to 90. The Lakelight Lily and Hydro Mimic Human will be added in Version 4.2.

168 Lakelight Lily

Primary Ascension Materials (drops from Hydro Hypostasis, Oceanid, Aeonblight Drake, and Primo Geovishap): 1 Varunada Lazurite Sliver 9 Varunada Lazurite Fragment 9 Varunada Lazurite Chunk 6 Varunada Lazurite Gemstone

Whopperflower drops: 18 Whopperflower Nectar 30 Shimmering Nectar 36 Energy Nectar

Hydro Mimic Human drops: 46 Water That Failed To Transcend

420,000 Mora

412 Hero’s Wit + 2 Wanderer’s Advice (or equivalent EXP)

Furina Talent Materials

Each of Furina's three battle talents requires the following materials to be upgraded to Talent Level 10. The Weekly Boss will be added in Version 4.2.

Whopperflower drops: 6 Whopperflower Nectar 22 Shimmering Nectar 31 Energy Nectar

Talent Level-Up Materials: 3 Teachings of Justice 21 Guide to Justice 38 Philosophies of Justice

??? Weekly Boss Drops: 6 ???

1 Crown of Insight

1.6525 million Mora

Furina Skills

Normal Attack: Soloist's Solicitation

Normal Attack

Performs up to 4 consecutive strikes.

Charged Attack

Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to unleash a solo dance, dealing Physical DMG to nearby opponents and changing her Arkhe alignment. If Salon Members or Singers of the Streams summoned by her Elemental Skill “Salon Solitaires” are present, their lineup will switch in response.

Arkhe: Seats Sacred and Secular

At intervals, when Furina's Normal Attacks hit, a Surging Blade or a Spiritbreath Thorn will descend based on her current alignment, dealing Hydro DMG based on her current alignment.

When Furina takes the field, her starting Arkhe will be Ousia.

Plunging Attack

Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE DMG upon impact.

Elemental Skill: Salon Solitaire

Invites the guests of the Salon Solitaire to come forth and abet in Furina's performance. Will summon either the Salon Members or the Singers of the Streams based on Furina's current Arkhe alignment.

Ousia

Foaming bubbles like celebrants shall dance, dealing AoE Hydro DMG based on Furina's Max HP and summoning 3 Salon Members: the Ball Octopus-shaped Gentilhomme Usher, the Bubbly Seahorse-shaped Surintendante Chevalmarin, and the Armored Crab-shaped Mademoiselle Crabaletta.

They will attack nearby opponents at intervals, prioritizing the target of the active character, dealing Hydro DMG based on Furina's Max HP.

When they attack, if character(s) with more than 50% HP are nearby, the Members will consume these character(s) HP and increase their current attack's power based on the number of characters who have “offered” HP this way. If the characters who have had HP consumed are 1/2/3/4 (or more), the Members' attacks will deal 110%/120%/130%/140% of their original DMG.

Pneuma

Summons the Singers of the Streams, who will heal nearby active character(s) based on Furina's Max HP at intervals.

The Salon Members and Singers of the Streams share a duration, and when Furina uses her Charged Attack to change the guest type, the new guests will inherit the initial duration.

A fixed roster of regulars frequent Furina's Salon Solitaire. At other times, Mademoiselle Crabaletta, Surintendante Chevalmarin, and Gentilhomme Usher shall visit, and on gloomy Wednesdays, it is the singers who come by.

Elemental Burst: Let the People Rejoice

Rouses the impulse to revel, creating a stage of foam that will deal AoE Hydro DMG based on Furina's Max HP and cause all party members to enter the Universal Revelry state: During this time, when nearby party members' HP increases or decreases, they will grant Furina 1 Fanfare point based on the percentage by which their Max HP changed.

At the same time, Furina will increase the DMG dealt by and Incoming Healing Bonus of all nearby party members based on the amount of Fanfare she has.

When the duration ends, Furina's Fanfare points will be cleared.

“Cheer! Give praise! Be awed! Raise your glasses! Every night bereft of banqueting is a sordid squandering of sore, sober daylight… And, uh, those who are not yet of age may have grape juice instead!”

Passive Talents

The Sea is My Stage

Xenochromatic Fontemer Aberrant ability CD decreased by 30%.

Endless Waltz

When the active character in your party receives healing, if the source of the healing is not Furina and the healing overflows, then Furina will heal a nearby party member for 2% of their Max HP once every 2s within the next 4s.

Unheard Confession

Every 1,000 points of Furina's Max HP can buff the different Arkhe-aligned Salon Solitaire in the following ways:

Will increase Salon Member DMG dealt by 0.7%, up to a maximum of 28%.

Will decrease active character healing interval of the Singers of the Streams by 0.4%, up to a maximum of 16%.

Furina Constellations

Like a Recalcitrant Bird, Love is Deaf to Pleading

When using Let the People Rejoice, Furina will gain 150 Fanfare.

Additionally, Furina's Fanfare limit is increased by 150.

A Woman Adapts Like Duckweed in Water

When using the Elemental Skill “Salon Solitaire,” Furina gains “Center of Attention” for 10s.

Throughout the duration, Furina's Normal Attacks, Charged Attacks, and Plunging Attacks are converted into Hydro DMG which cannot be overridden by any other elemental infusion. DMG is also increased by an amount equivalent to 15% of Furina's max HP.

Throughout the duration, Furina's Normal Attacks, Charged Attacks, and Plunging Attacks will cause different effects up to every 0.1s after hitting opponents depending on her current Arkhe alignment: Arkhe: Ousia Every 1s, all nearby characters in the party will be healed by 3% of Furina's max HP. 2.5s duration. Arkhe: Pneuma This Normal Attack, Charged Attack, or Plunging Attack ground impact DMG will be further increased by an amount equivalent to 15% of Furina's max HP. When any of the attacks mentioned previously hit an opponent, all nearby characters in the party will consume 1% of their max HP.

Throughout the duration, Furina's Normal Attacks, Charged Attacks, and Plunging Attacks will cause different effects up to every 0.1s after hitting opponents depending on her current Arkhe alignment: During the duration of each instance of “Center of Attention,” the above effects can be triggered up to 7 times. “Center of Attention” will end when its effects have triggered 7 times or when the duration expires.

My Secrets I Hide, Unknown to All

Increases the Level of Salon Solitaire by 3.

Maximum upgrade level is 15.

They Know Not Life, Who Dwelt in the Netherworld Not!

When the Salon Members from Salon Solitaire hit an opponent, or the Singers of the Streams restore HP to the active character, Furina will restore 4 Energy. This effect triggers once every 5s.

His Name I Now Know, It Is…!

Increases the Level of Let the People Rejoice by 3.

Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Let Us Raise the Chalice of Love!

While Let the People Rejoice lasts, Furina's Fanfare gain from increases or decreases in nearby characters' HP is increased by 200%.

Each point of Fanfare above the limit will increase Furina's Max HP by 0.4%. Her maximum Max HP increase is 140%.

Furina Official Introduction – Perpetual muse of chansons and rondeaux

Undoubtedly, Furina has been much loved by the people of Fontaine from the moment she became the Hydro Archon.

Her charismatic parlance, lively wit, and elegant bearing — all bear witness to her godly charms.

But perhaps the thing that she is most revered for is her unrivaled sense of drama.

As the protagonist of a famous play at the Opera Epiclese once put it,

“Life is like the theater — you never can tell when the twist will come.”

Furina is as inscrutable as the most cunning of stage characters, her course of action defying all prediction.

In fact it's precisely for this reason that the god of Justice and Judgment, unapproachable in her divine majesty, has such a bewitching influence.

But when the curtain falls, a hollow feeling invariably starts to creep in.

There are those who wonder whether there are moments in the dead of night when even a god like Furina feels the sharp pangs of loneliness.

No, surely not. People couldn't possibly imagine, let alone believe, that such a scene might play out.

And that's indeed the way it should be.

That is, were it not for the fact that Furina's tears had already been silently washed away by the Fountain of Lucine.