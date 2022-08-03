Genshin Impact: Everything We Know About Nahida

Nahida was teased as one of the upcoming characters we get to meet once Sumeru releases on Genshin Impact. Here’s everything we know about her.

No official channels released the information stated below. These are consolidated data from multiple unofficial sources. As such, these are subject to changes and should be taken with a grain of salt. There might also be story spoilers present, especially under the Lore section.

Nahida

Nahida, as discovered by leakers, will also go by a couple other monikers. One of which is Kusanali, and the other is as the Dendro Archon.

She will be a 5 star Dendro Catalyst. If you’re waiting to pull her in the gacha, you’re gonna need a little patience, as she’s expected to release in Version 3.2.

Nahida uses the female child model, similar to Klee and Diona. As with the other archons, she is also expected to mainly fill the role of Support, but may also output decent damage.

Her Chinese voice actress is Hua Ling, and her Japanese voice actress is Yukari Tamura.

Appearance

Nahida’s character model depicts her with elf-like ears, similar to Klee’s:

Talents

Unfortunately, none of Nahida’s skills are currently known.

Lore

Nahida’s voice can be heard at the end of the Version 2.8 trailer, saying “Wow! This place is hopping with activity! The sun shining next to the shiny beaches here glow like the embers of a pyro slime. and next to the cool, sparkly water- what a view! If only the desert sand and the jungle rain could get along like this, that would be perfect. Oh, you can hear me? Hm, how curious… huh, you say you’re a traveler? Well then, maybe I could offer you a bit of knowledge and in return, you can tell me your story. How about it?

As for your story… Let’s wait until the day we meet again, before you tell it to me. I believe this… is fate.”

She was described as a shut-in, and it seems that Yae Miko is familiar of her. The foxy character will have a voiceline pertaining to Kusanali.

