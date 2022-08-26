Fortnite Guides: Everything we know so far about Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

We are fast approaching the end of this chapter and fans are excited to know about Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4, including its release date. Here’s everything we know so far.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Release Date: September 18, 2022

Epic Games doesn’t necessarily announce the start date of their new seasons ahead of time. Typically, we’d hear from them at the very last minute, however, there is another way to go about it. Most of the time players can tell when the new season begins based on when the current battle pass would expire. This is only applicable if Epic has no major server maintenance that would delay the release and prohibit us from playing Fortnite.

My bad Season 4 releases on the 18th* not the 12th. And also good morning! — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 18, 2022

With all that in mind, Fortnite’s current battle pass is set to end on September 18th. This means Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 should immediately commence after the current season’s conclusion. In fact, prominent leaker HYPEX also confirmed on Twitter when Season 4 will officially launch.

Battle Pass

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Trailer LEAKED !! (real) pic.twitter.com/M9Re1TLCWA — D3NNI (@D3NNI_yt) August 4, 2022

Based on the evidence we have so far, we can assume that it’s most likely that Season 4’s battle pass will be Marvel-themed once again. Just recently, a leak of the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 trailer surfaced on Twitter which featured 5 Marvel superheroes. Without a doubt, this could be a nod to a Marvel-themed battle pass. Plus there’s also the fact that exactly a chapter ago in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4, the battle pass was also Marvel-themed. Epic could turn this into a Season 4 tradition, who knows?

However, there are also some rumors that the upcoming season could be a throwback for a couple of reasons. First of all, Fortnite Battle Royal turned 5 years old about a month ago. There might be a special 5th-anniversary event waiting to happen in Season 4. Secondly, if we’re going to thoroughly analyze what’s going on in Fortnite, the Reality Tree is actually bringing back bits and pieces of OG Fortnite. It’s possible that Epic is teasing a Chapter 1 throwback for next season.

A lot of crazy things have already happened in Fortnite, in fact, just recently Goku and other Dragon Ball characters made their debut. Believe me when I say that the madness won’t stop there. At the rate Epic is going with Fortnite right now, we can expect crazier things to happen in the upcoming season.

