Fortnite Leaks: Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Trailer Leaked

A leaked video on Twitter of the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 trailer gives us clues of what could be in store next season.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Trailer LEAKED !! (real) pic.twitter.com/M9Re1TLCWA — D3NNI (@D3NNI_yt) August 4, 2022

A Fortnite leaker on Twitter by the name of D3NNI leaked the trailer for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4. The video is only about 11 seconds long, however, the content itself somehow gives away the next sequence of events coming next season. The trailer features 5 Marvel superheroes standing on top of a hill in the battle royale island. These Marvel heroes are namely:

Iron Patriot

Spider-Gwen (Gwen Stacey)

The Hulk

Miles Morales

Vision

It appears that Fortnite is featuring the variants of Miles Morales and Gwen Stacey from “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” universe. As for the other 3 heroes, it’s possible that they’re just Fortnite universe variants just like the others that came before them.

The arrival of these 5 Marvel heroes in Fortnite could be connected to the ongoing storyline in the comic book series Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War. At the same time, Epic Games and Marvel’s partnership is undeniably healthy hence the numerous collaborations over the years. Not to mention, it’ll be the first time the Marvel heroes come back in the battle pass given their absence in the current season, which should be a big selling point for the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass.

We have a hunch that Iron Patriot, Miles Morales, Gwen Stacey, Hulk, and Vision will all be part of the next battle pass. With that being said, it’s also likely that the storyline will progress into the Zero War. But who knows? We could be wrong, but we’d also like the story to move on so that we could open the door for even more crossovers in the future. For now, we’ll just have to wait for official announcements and trailer drops from Epic Games.