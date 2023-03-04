Former NBA player Anthony Morrow is facing charges of kidnapping and assault, stemming from an incident in Charlotte last month. The ex-NBA player was arrested after he was accused of strangling and punching a woman in her apartment.

Anthony Morrow was arrested by the Mecklenburg County Sherriff’s office on Feb. 10. Morrow is accused of squeezing the woman’s neck with his hands and “striking her multiple times with his fists,” according to court documents obtained by WSOC-TV Channel 9.

The legal team for the former NBA player has denied the allegations.

“Anthony denies these allegations,” Morrow’s attorney said in a statement to Channel 9.

“He has faith in our justice system and has every confidence that a review of the evidence will reveal that he is not guilty.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Morrow was dating the victim at the time of his arrest, according to her friend who spoke with Channel 9′s Hunter Sáenz. Morrow is being charged with assault by strangulation, kidnapping in the second degree and communicating threats.

Morrow grew up in Charlotte, where he was a standout high school basketball player. The 37-year-old played his last NBA game six years ago.

The Golden State Warriors signed Morrow in 2008 after he went undrafted out of Georgia Tech. Morrow bounced around the league for much of his NBA career. Morrow spent time with seven different teams, including the Atlanta Hawks and Oklahoma City Thunder. He was never on one team for more than three seasons.

Morrow last played for the Chicago Bulls in 2017. He averaged 9.4 points per game for his nine-year NBA career.