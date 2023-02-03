Nets guard Kyrie Irving sent shockwaves through the NBA when he requested a trade Wednesday a week ahead of the deadline. The request comes after Irving was unable to come to terms with Brooklyn on a max contract extension.

Despite the eight-time All-Star’s demand, Brooklyn is under no obligation to trade Irving before the deadline. ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported that teams are not expected to part with significant assets in a deal for Irving. With that, we examine the Nets’ top two areas of need and potential targets in the event they hold onto Irving.

Nets 2 Biggest Areas of Need

General Manager Sean Marks was on hand in Boston Wednesday to witness an embarrassing 139-96 Nets loss. While the Nets were shorthanded, the defeat serves as a stark reminder of the firepower atop the Eastern Conference: Boston is playing like the best team in the league, Philadelphia is on a tear with Joel Embiid in MVP form, and Milwaukee is beginning to turn a corner with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton back in the lineup.

The Nets’ top area of need has been a recurring theme since Kevin Durant and Irving signed in 2019: they must get bigger. Brooklyn does not have a reliable center behind Nic Claxton, a roster hole that looms large against the three teams mentioned above. To make matters worse, Claxton and Ben Simmons are both shooting sub-50 percent from the free-throw line, making them prime targets for intentional fouls come playoff time.

Marks should be looking for a backup big who can give Brooklyn adequate size without the constant liability of frontcourt shooting woes.

The Nets’ next area of need is a wing/shooting guard who can serve as a secondary shot-creator. As of now, Seth Curry and T.J. Warren are Brooklyn’s only rotation pieces who can generate their own shot alongside Durant and Irving. Curry’s defense makes him virtually unplayable against Boston, and while Warren has had a solid start to the year, it is unclear whether he can be relied upon after sitting the last two seasons.

Brooklyn’s trade chips are mid-sized salaries in Joe Harris, Seth Curry and Patty Mills, as well as young prospects in Cam Thomas and Day’Ron Sharpe. When it comes to draft picks, the Nets have two first-rounders in 2027: their own and a top-eight protected pick via Philadelphia, as well as their own first-rounders in 2028 and 2029. Due to the Stepian Rule, which prevents teams from being without first-round picks in consecutive drafts, Brooklyn can trade a maximum of two of those four picks.

Here are some of the realistic players the Nets could target to bolster their supporting cast with the playoffs approaching.

7. P.J. Washington

Washington will be a restricted free agent this summer after failing to reach an extension with the Hornets in October. The forward is averaging a career-high 14.9 points this season while shooting 34.5 percent from three on 5.7 attempts per game. Washington’s versatile offensive skillset would allow him to play alongside Claxton or Simmons. The 24-year-old is also shooting 77.8 percent from the charity stripe this season, offering the Nets a counter if teams revert to hack-a-Clax or Simmons late in games.

While Washington solves several problems offensively, he is still undersized in the middle at 6’7″. The Kentucky product is under contract for $5.8 million this season, meaning Brooklyn would not have to give up more than a package of minimum salaries or Seth Curry/Patty Mills in a deal. The Hornets hold the fourth-worst record in the league. If they are intent on boosting their odds in the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes, dealing Washington for young prospects and/or draft compensation would be a good start.

6. Alec Burks

Burks is having one of the best seasons of his career at 31 years old. The 6’6″ shooting guard is averaging 13.5 points while shooting a career-best 44.6 percent from three. In addition to his high-level floor spacing, Burks has displayed the ability to create off the dribble when called upon. Defensively, his 6’10” wingspan would offer a much-needed influx of length and athleticism to Brooklyn’s undersized backcourt.

Alec Burks led the Pistons in scoring as they picked up the road W: 27 PTS

3 REB

3 AST

4 3PM pic.twitter.com/FMGaf2XKnt — NBA (@NBA) December 15, 2022

Reports have indicated that the Pistons intend to hold onto Burks barring an overwhelming offer. That could be a negotiating ploy with few teams revealing themselves as sellers up to this point. The veteran is under contract for $10 million this season. Brooklyn could package Curry or Mills with Thomas or Sharpe and draft compensation to peak Detroit’s interest.

5. John Collins

Collins is on the trade block for what feels like the 10th consecutive season. However, the Hawks may finally be motivated to find a deal for the 25-year-old this time around. A recent report from the Athletic indicated Atlanta has significantly dropped their price.

“The asking price is known to have decreased significantly from recent years. Per league sources, there is a focus on landing a quality player, or players, in return but no mandate for a first-round pick,” Sam Amick reported. “That development is clearly a reflection of the focus on salvaging this season, as opposed to recouping the vast assets lost in the Murray trade with San Antonio in the summer.”

The Nets were one of four teams to inquire about Collins back in December, according to Shams Charania. However, Brooklyn has not been mentioned in rumors surrounding the forward as of late. I detailed my issues with Collins’ fit in Brooklyn following Charania’s report. In theory, he presents a stretch big alongside Claxton or Simmons. However, Collins is shooting a career-worst 25.9 percent from three this season and does not present the interior presence of a traditional center.

4. Naz Reid

The Nets inquired with Minnesota about Reid in recent weeks, according to the Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor. It is easy to see why they would be interested. The 23-year-old has been a revelation in his fourth season after going undrafted in 2019, averaging 10.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in 18.0 minutes per game. Offensively, Reid flashes a diverse skillset that would make him an intriguing fit alongside Claxton or Simmons. He can space the floor (34.9 percent from three for his career) and offers legit self-creation in the short roll, isolation and transition.

The Nets are reportedly searching for frontcourt help and have inquired with Minnesota about Naz Reid. Having watched some film, Reid has a very intriguing skillset that makes him playable alongside Ben Simmons or Nic Claxton. First, he has some serious skill as a self-creator. pic.twitter.com/zMM6DXe4pT — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) January 26, 2023

Defensively, he has the bulk to bang down low at 264 pounds, as well as the mobility to defend on the perimeter, a skill that is essential in Brooklyn’s switch-heavy scheme. Opponents are shooting just 22.7 percent in isolation when defended by Reid per Synergy Basketball, the second-lowest mark in the league.

3. Kelly Olynyk

Olynyk is having the best year of his career alongside Lauri Markkanen in Utah, averaging 11.7 points on 40.7 percent shooting from three. At 6’11”, the Jazz center presents one of the only true stretch bigs on the market. Olynyk appears attainable with Marc Stein reporting that the Jazz are fielding offers for the bulk of their roster.

“There is a rising belief league wide that Utah is open to listening to trade pitches for anyone on the roster not named Lauri Markkanen or Walker Kessler,” Stein said.

The former lottery pick has played in 48 playoff games, offering a potential veteran presence in Brooklyn’s frontcourt. Olynyk’s three-point shot would present a high-level pick-and-pop option alongside Durant. Further, his shooting and high-IQ playmaking would allow him to play alongside Claxton or Simmons, giving the Nets a counter to Boston’s frontline of Robert Williams and Al Horford.

Olynyk is under contract for $12.8 million this season and next. It would not be surprising to see a Jazz team that just reset its timeline cash in on the 31-year-old’s career year. Brooklyn could package Curry’s expiring contract with Thomas or Sharpe and one of their first-round picks in an aggressive move.

2. Gary Trent Jr.

All eyes are on Toronto ahead of the deadline with the struggling Raptors sitting on a treasure trove of trade assets. Fred VanVleet and O.G. Anunoby have frequently been mentioned in rumors. However, many believe Trent Jr. is the likeliest to be dealt given his intent to decline his $18.5 million player option and become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

The shooting guard is averaging a career-high 18.7 points while shooting 37.2 percent from three on 7.2 attempts per game. Trent has flashed his ability to create off the dribble this season while shooting 40.0 percent on 5.0 catch-and-shoot threes per game.

In addition to his scoring, the 24-year-old’s strength and 6’9″ wingspan offer a much-improved defensive option to Joe Harris or Curry. Michael Grande of SportsNet reported that league sources peg Trent’s trade value at a protected first-round or two good second-round picks, along with a matching salary.

1. Bojan Bogdanovic

Bogdanovic is having the best offensive season of his career while generating significant buzz on the trade market. The forward is averaging 21.4 points on 49/42/88 shooting splits while posting the highest usage rate of his 11-year career. The former Net would offer Brooklyn a dependable scoring option, as well as a high-level catch-and-shoot threat with playoff experience alongside Durant.

Bojan Bogdanovic in the Pistons W: 31 PTS

3 REB

5 AST

3 STL

7 3PM pic.twitter.com/Uc85n3iNzn — NBA (@NBA) December 7, 2022

Bogdanovic signed a two-year, $39 million extension with Detroit in October. As of now, it appears the Pistons are intent on holding onto the 33-year-old past the deadline.

“I hear rival teams saying that they believe Detroit is poised to rebuff all trade inquiries for Bogdanovic,” Marc Stein reported Wednesday.

It is not yet clear if the stance is a negotiating ploy with few teams revealing themselves as sellers a week out from the deadline. Prior reports said the Pistons were seeking at minimum an unprotected first-round pick for Bogdanovic. If the Nets view the veteran as a needle-mover, they have the assets to meet Detroit’s asking price. Brooklyn’s 2027, 2028, or 2029 first-rounders should be extremely attractive to the Pistons given the team’s reliance on a 34-year-old Durant.

The Nets stand in 4th place in the Eastern Conference after posting a 4-7 record since Durant went down. Several reports indicate the former MVP plans to return between his next evaluation on Feb. 7 and the All-Star break. The next six days will determine if Durant returns to a bolstered supporting cast as he attempts to lead Brooklyn to a deep playoff run for the first time in his Nets tenure.